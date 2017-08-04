Kailyn Lowry Slams Tabloids For Saying She Wants Javi Marroquin Back, Says She’s ‘Good’ Being Single

Kailyn Lowry is due to give birth to Baby Lo any day now, and the star is letting loose on Twitter to let fans know that she’s doing just fine as a single mom. Recently, it was claimed that Kail is missing her ex-husband, Javi Marroquin and is desperate to have him “love her” again.

Recently, an article was posted to the Hollywood Gossip stating that Kailyn Lowry is “missing Javi” and that he was incredibly supportive during her pregnancy. The article also said that Kailyn Lowry is “incredibly lonely” right now, and hoping that something will turn around either with Javi or her baby daddy, Chris Lopez.

However, Kailyn Lowry let her fans and followers know that the article wasn’t true, and that it was all “based on lies.” When a fan asked if she was interested in dating again, she told them that “she was good” now, and wasn’t too interested in jumping back into the dating pool just yet.

Previously, it has been stated that the father of her third child, Baby Lo, is not interested in being in his child’s life. Although he has not yet made any public statements about this, he has said that Kail is making up drama for attention.

Had so much fun taking my maternity pictures with @photographybydeannamichele ???????????????????? thank you so much! #behindthescenes flower hair piece & dress from @sewtrendyaccessories hair & make up by @mestradaaa A post shared by Kailyn Lowry (@kaillowry) on Jul 18, 2017 at 5:46pm PDT

Kailyn Lowry’s ex-husband, Javi Marroquin, has moved on since the demise of their relationship. He is now with his fourth girlfriend since the pair have split, and he believes this one is “the one.” He has been visiting South Carolina native, Lauren Comeau in her hometown where the pair have been pictured doing all sorts of fun activities together. Kail commented that the photos reminded her of the time the pair took the kids to South Carolina, which many people interpreted as her being salty toward the pair.

There is currently no confirmation on how involved baby daddy, Chris Lopez, will be in his and Kailyn Lowry’s baby’s life. Evidently, he has no plans to even be at the birth of the baby, but Kail will be telling him when she goes into labor just in case he does want to show up and see his child being born.

???????????????? A post shared by Kailyn Lowry (@kaillowry) on Jul 4, 2017 at 3:48pm PDT

[Featured Image by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images]