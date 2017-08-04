Rob Kardashian’s Baby Mama, Blac Chyna, Makes More Money Than Him? Ex-Couple Settles Custody Battle Over Dream

Rob Kardashian’s baby mama, Blac Chyna, reportedly makes more money than he does. The news was brought to light when the reality stars finally settled the custody battle over their infant daughter, Dream Kardashian.

Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian are in the process of settling their custody agreement over Dream Kardashian, who was born last fall, TMZ reported. One of the biggest revelations during the case was the Blac Chyna, whose real name is Angela White, makes more money than Rob Kardashian.

This news is relevant because in Rob’s revenge porn Instagram rant back in July, he had accused the mother of his child of using him for money.

Kardashian even exposed Chyna for having a secret plastic surgery costing upwards of $100,000 to help her get into shape after her daughter, Dream, was born.

Insiders tell reporters that neither Kardashian nor Blac Chyna has requested child support. Reports claim that Rob Kardashian makes very little money outside of the family reality show, Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

On the other hand, Blac Chyna has been making public appearances frequently and hosting gigs at clubs, which has been providing her with a decent chunk of change.

The former stripper reportedly made $15,000 just last weekend for appearing at the celebrity hot spot, Project LA, Daily Mail noted.

Regardless of whether or not the custody agreement ends up being a 50/50 split, Rob Kardashian could still go after her for financial support.

The reality stars’ tumultuous relationship was documented on the Keeping Up With The Kardashians spin-off series, Rob & Chyna.

Last month, their relationship turned extremely nasty when Rob posted explicit nude photos of the mother of his child on Instagram, along with accusations that she had cheated on him and had a drug problem.

Chyna lawyered up and was even granted a temporary restraining order against Kardashian, who violated California’s Revenge Porn law.

Kardashian is rumored to be at his heaviest weight ever, weighing over 300 pounds.

Rob, who is Kim, Khloe, and Kourtney Kardashian’s brother, has been using food to cope with his depression, with sources claiming that “his fridge has become his best friend.”

“He’s well over 300lbs now – we don’t know as the scales don’t go up past that – and he’s a heart attack waiting to happen.”

Are you surprised that Blac Chyna makes more money than Rob Kardashian? Let us know what you think in the comments section below.

[Featured Image by Greg Doherty/Stringer/Getty Images]