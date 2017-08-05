The wax was off, but is apparently on again.

The long-awaited Karate Kid sequel, Cobra Kai, is in the works and stars several main characters from the original screening in 1984. A new report out says Ralph Macchio, who played Daniel LaRusso, and William Zabka, who starred as Johnny Lawrence, are thrilled about the reboot.

Some 30 years after Mr. Miyagi, played by the late Pat Morita, a martial arts teacher (or sensei), agrees to teach a diminutive Daniel, the victim of bullying, the journey continues with a reboot of the classic. Macchio and Zabka agreed to return to the dojo and reprise their iconic roles in the Karate Kid reboot.

Overbrook Entertainment in Culver City, California, is the executive producer of the Karate Kid: Cobra Kai sequel. James Lassiter, Will Smith, and his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, own the company. After fielding offers from other streaming video service providers — Hulu, Netflix, and Amazon — YouTube Red obtained the rights for the 10-episode comedy. Each installment of the Karate Kid sequel airs for 30 minutes, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

The plot of the film resumes decades after the memorable All Valley Karate Tournament, where Daniel came into his own. The dishonorable Cobra Kai dojo reopens with Johnny at the helm for some unfinished business.

Eventually, he and his Karate Kid rival Daniel bump heads and reignite their feud. Along the way, they both are compelled to process some lingering opportunities from the past and a host of unresolved conflicts in their adult lives.

On Friday, Zabka and Macchio are scheduled for an appearance in Beverly Hills as part of YouTube’s role in the Television Critics Association’s summer press tour. According to ABC News, Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz, and Hayden Schlossberg are tapped as writers for the Karate Kid reboot. John G. Avildsen directed the original version.

Heald, Hurwitz, and Schlossberg released a joint statement ahead of the reboot announcement.

“Like everyone who grew up in the 1980s, the three of us are enormous fans of The Karate Kid. Cobra Kai will be a true continuation of the original films — packed with comedy, heart and thrilling fight scenes. We can’t wait to reignite the LaRusso-Lawrence rivalry, and we’re thankful to our partners at YouTube Red, Sony Pictures Television and Overbrook for their shared enthusiasm in making our dream project a reality.”

Susanne Daniels is YouTube’s global head of original content. She is thrilled about being part of the series reprisal. “The minute I heard about this project, I knew we had to have it,” she said in a recent interview.

Morita’s character (Kensuke Miyagi) from the first four Karate Kid installments passed away in 2005 while surrounded by his family. His cause of death was from kidney failure. He was 73.

In 2014, which marked the film’s 30th anniversary, Macchio spoke to USA Today‘s For The Win about his time on the set with Morita and how they exhibited apparent chemistry in the film.

“What I did feel when we were making the movie is that Pat Morita and I had a natural organic ease in our acting styles. Those scenes just really – I don’t know how to describe it. If there was anything evident on that set, it was evident that relationship was very natural and real.”

Engadget published a piece about Google’s YouTube Red for those unaware of the online streaming service that is free of commercial ads.

“Google is finally taking the wraps off of its long-rumored subscription video service at an event in Los Angeles today. YouTube Red is a $9.99 monthly subscription that’ll include everything on YouTube without ads, as well as a variety of other content. But most importantly, YouTube Red gives you ad-free playback and the ability to save anything you want to a device for offline viewing.”

Check out a 1983 clip of young Ralph Macchio cold reading the script during an audition for the film. He and Morita’s reads are spliced. And while you’re at it, be sure to go down memory lane by watching the famous “Crane Kick” in the second video.

Karate Kid: Cobra Kai is due out in 2018.

