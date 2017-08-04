Caitlyn Jenner Still Supports Trump After Transgender Military Ban

Caitlyn Jenner made it known that she still supports President Trump, even after he enacted what she called a “half-baked” plan to ban transgender people from serving in the military. After she had stated that she no longer supported him, she was spotted wearing a “Make America Great Again” hat as she drove around Malibu in a Triumph Spitfire on Thursday.

The former Olympian took to Twitter to let President Trump know she was not on board with his most recent decision, stating that there were 15,000 transgender people willing and able to serve in the military and taking that right away would be a step in the wrong direction.

She even stated that 134,000 transgender veterans in the United States are “much braver than [Trump]” and pulling people out of their positions would certainly disrupt the country’s military in a way that would be irreparable.

Earlier, Caitlyn Jenner clarified that she tended to vote Republican and have Republican values, but her number one priority was the transgender community, which she felt she had to defend at all costs. Still, it seems that although she has felt immensely betrayed by Trump, she has no problem continuing to wear clothing from his campaign.

Media outlets, such as Perez Hilton, who is a big supporter of the LGBTQ community, slammed Caitlyn Jenner for continuing to wear clothing supporting the president after the transgender military ban. Perez called Caitlyn fake for standing up for the community but then turning around and continuing to wear MAGA clothing, which shows that she still supports a president who does not support her rights.

He also called Caitlyn Jenner “hypocritical and ignorant” for continuing to wear the clothing after such a bigoted law was put in place.

Caitlyn Jenner has not responded or made a statement as to why she decided to pull out the MAGA hat on her recent drive.

Although she has been vocal in her support for Donald Trump throughout his campaign, her former stepdaughter, Kim Kardashian, has been a proponent of Planned Parenthood, an organization that Trump and his followers have been attempting to defund.

[Featured Image by Jerod Harris/Stringer/Getty Images]