Is Abby Lee Miller Tweeting And Posting On Instagram From Prison?

Abby Lee Miller, the disgraced Dance Moms star may have surrendered to prison last month to serve her 366-day sentence, but fans are confused as to why the reality star’s Instagram and Twitter accounts are still active. They were even more confused when she asked if fans were watching Wednesday night’s episode of Dance Moms, especially since she has taken to the press to publicly diss the show and tell everyone that being on it basically ruined her life.

Her Instagram account is also active, with photos being posted nearly daily with pictures and videos of the star, and even advertisements for children to come audition for her dance company.

More than likely, Abby Lee Miller has someone who is updating her social media accounts for her in order to make sure that she still remains relevant during her stay in the slammer. The reality star is slated to spend 366 days in prison, but could leave earlier on account of good behavior, spending around 10 months in the facility.

Still, many fans found it bizarre that she would have someone even ask fans if they were watching Dance Moms since she has gone so far to publicly diss the show and the children and their mothers who appeared on it.

Some speculate that Abby’s “right hand” woman, Gianna Martello, has been updating social media for Abby Lee Miller, since she has taken over the studio while Abby is away. Since Gianna is in her late 20s, Abby expressed concern during her tell-all special that Gianna would leave the studio if she got married or had kids, which could happen within the next 366 days.

Despite Abby Lee Miller being behind bars, Chloe Lukasiak, who recently rejoined the cast of Dance Moms, opened up to Teen Vogue. She and her mother, Christi, were adamant that Abby Lee Miller is a huge source of drama and continues to be. According to Christi, Abby can be very difficult to stand up to, partially due to her intense personality. Christi pulled her daughter, Chloe, off the show after Season 4 when Abby insulted something Chloe could not help.

