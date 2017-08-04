‘Bachelor in Paradise’ 2017 Spoilers: Ending Has Major Twist In Finale Episode

New Bachelor in Paradise 2017 spoilers reveal that the ending has a major twist fans won’t want to miss. The Season 4 finale will be something completely different than anything seen before. Usually the roses are handed out, final eliminations take place, and proposals are made. Things will play out a bit differently for the 2017 summer season of Bachelor in Paradise, however. With the show receiving more anticipation due to the scandal involving Corinne Olympios and DeMario Jackson, the latest spoilers dropped will pull people in even more!

Chris Harrison tells Entertainment Weekly that Bachelor fans will get a massive dose of updates on how relationships formed on the show are doing post-filming. It’s an unprecedented take on the show with the season’s finale being taped live.

Bachelor in Paradise 2017 only took 14 days total to film. Prior seasons of the series took a whole 18 days, but due to the scandal involving Corinne and DeMario, production moved at breakneck speed. Harrison shares that since time “was cut down and compacted,” the show “will extend back into the real world.” The live finale will give fans a chance to “catch up with everyone” so they can find out what’s been happening with the cast and the relationships that blossomed when Bachelor in Paradise was ending in Mexico. It’s expected to be a “a lot more fun” having a live studio audience, Harrison says.

Bachelor in Paradise season 4 to air a live finale https://t.co/3osuYZ9zVr — Entertainment Weekly (@EW) August 4, 2017

Does this mean the live finale is the reunion special? Harrison explains that it’s a separate episode and doesn’t include Corinne and DeMario. Those two will be on the reunion special, but not the live finale episode that features the whole cast. He also delves into the dynamics of how the Bachelor in Paradise 2017 reunion special will unfold. It’s a much more intimate setting with with Harrison explaining that he’ll talk to Corinne and DeMario without the rest of the cast. It’s not like the Men Tell All with all of cast members present. It’s all going to be “a lot more in-depth and a lot more intimate and a lot more personal and one-on-one than your ‘tell all special.'” He adds that the sit-down discussion with Corinne and DeMario will air “long before the finale” episode because it’s a priority to deal with the controversy. As he noted in other spoilers for the show, the “misconduct” scandal will be addressed head-on in the premiere episode because it would otherwise taint the whole season. Moreover, many scenes of Corinne and DeMario will be broadcast in Season 4 up to the time production shut down. All of that will be minus the graphic footage of the two in the hot tub, of course.

Bachelor in Paradise will air footage of Corinne Olympios and DeMario Jackson https://t.co/ajehyqb89z — Entertainment Weekly (@EW) August 3, 2017

Tune into Bachelor in Paradise 2017, Season 4, on Monday, August 14 at 8 p.m., ET/PT airing on ABC.

