Music Icon KISS Gene Simmons Slams Bieber For Disappointing Fans: ‘Get A Life, You’ve Got White Privilege’

Justin Bieber recently caused his fans heartbreak by announcing that he was canceling the rest of his tour. Now, in the wake of the bombshell last month that the rest of Justin’s “Purpose World Tour” has been shelved and Bieber’s Instagram explanation, Justin is facing a backlash not just from his Beliebers but from other musicians, including rock royalty.

The swipes at Bieber come after Justin unveiled a long statement defending his tour cancellation, claiming that he needed a break in order to be a “sustainable ” musician and artist, noted Yahoo. Rock royalty Gene Simmons, however, was not impressed.

Instead of commiserating with Justin, the KISS legend told TMZ his views on Bieber deciding to cancel rather than fulfill the remaining 14 dates on his “Purpose World Tour.” His message for Justin included advising the Biebs to recognize the benefits of being a famous, wealthy white pop star.

“Get a life…You’re rich…In case you didn’t notice, you’re white. You’ve got white privilege.”

Gene also opined that Bieber has no reason to be stressing because he doesn’t “have to worry about anything” and slammed him for his complaints.

“You have nothing to complain about,” Simmons advised Justin.

In his Instagram explanation about why he canceled his tours, Bieber referred to his desire to be “sustainable” while also noting that his life as a pop prince has not been easy. He clarified that the message was intended to give his fans and the general public a chance to understand his “heart,” admitting that although he did not expect “anyone to understand,” he wanted to provide “an opportunity” for the world to “know where I am coming from.”

The statement from Justin came after the announcement that the rest of his tour was canceled as a result of “unforeseen circumstances.” Bieber has toured for 18 months, playing to crowds on six continents. The Biebs noted that although he appreciated his career, he wanted to protect himself.

“Learning and growing hasn’t [sic] always been easy but knowing I’m not alone has kept me going,” wrote Justin. “I want my mind heart and soul to be sustainable…Me taking this time right now is me saying I want to be SUSTAINABLE.”

A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on Aug 2, 2017 at 4:52pm PDT

The music legend, now 67, is famed for soaring to success with the rock band KISS in the 1970s. Joined by band buddies Paul Stanley, Peter Criss, and Ace Frehley, Gene became known for the dramatic live performances. Beyond their music, their stage extravaganzas included spitting blood, breathing fire, guitars smoking, drum kits levitating, and elaborate pyrotechnics.

But after spitting verbal fire at Bieber in criticizing the prince of pop for pooping out on his tour, the member of rock royalty also had some consoling words. First, before wishing Justin well, Simmons proclaimed that he had a diagnosis for Bieber of “Beverley Hills Blues.” Then he pointed to what’s in Justin’s favor for his future.

“[Justin Bieber is] young; he’s got lots of fans.”

While Gene was commenting on the fan base for which Bieber is known, some of those same fans were turning to Twitter to pour out their disappointment at the cancellation of his tour.

JUSTIN BIEBER CANCELLED HIS TOUR…I AM OFFICIALLY NOT A FAN ANYMORE….I'm really sad and upset, I hope he is ok, but the dream is dead lol — la-vonnderful✨ (@lavon_dang) July 24, 2017

Others expressed dismay at not being told a good reason for the cancellation.

“Justin Bieber cancelled the rest of his Purpose Tour due to ‘unforseen circumstances’. Dude, I might feel sorry for you if you gave a reason,” wrote one commentator.

In addition to the KISS icon, Justin earned criticism from One Direction member Louis Tomlinson. Weighing in on Bieber’s decision to cancel the rest of his tour, Louis said that musicians who sign up to tour should go through with their commitments to fans, reported Billboard.

Louis Tomlinson on canceled Justin Bieber tour: "When you're signing up to something, you should see it through" https://t.co/4C8fpGbbp8 — billboard (@billboard) August 1, 2017

Although the One Direction star admitted that musicians need to “be in a good position mentally,” he was firm in opining that it’s essential to think about the fans. Justin began his “Purpose World Tour” in March 2016 prior to abruptly ending it by canceling the rest of the shows. Billboard noted that although it’s understandable that Bieber needed a break, Tomlinson made it clear that he feels fans always take priority.

“While it is no surprise that Bieber was exhausted and needed a break, [Louis] Tomlinson was adamant that committing to your fans comes first.”

Adding to his emphasis on putting his fans first, the One Direction star added that there is “never enough” that he can “say or do” for those who support him. And when it comes to how to keep going under pressure with jam-packed schedules such as Justin faced, Louis expressed appreciation for his fans again for keeping him going and energized.

“At the end of the day, it’s the people who are buying the records that are putting you where you are,” he summed up.

[Featured Image by Noam Galai/Getty Images]