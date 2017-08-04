‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: ‘Chabby’ Kiss, Chad And Abigail’s Powerful Reunion Teased By Marci Miller

Days of Our Lives spoilers reveal that “Chabby” will kiss once Abigail wakes up in the hospital. In the latest issue of Soap Opera Digest, actress Marci Miller talked about the “powerful” reunion. Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn) and Abby are taking the first steps to repair their broken relationship. So, what happens, and what can be expected in future episodes?

DOOL spoilers are ahead. Do not continue reading unless you want to know what to expect on the NBC soap opera.

When Abigail wakes up in the hospital, the first person she will see is her ex-husband, Chad DiMera. Marci Miller said that this is really powerful. She also explained that Chad is overcome with emotion and is so relieved that she is going to be okay. He will pour his heart out and has a hard time dealing with how he treated her. However, he didn’t have all of the information.

“He says everything that Abigail has wanted him to say. It feels so good. I think a lot of times, Chad and Abby have taken actions for the sake of the other one, even if it was heartbreaking for both of them. So for Abby to hear Chad say those things, it was long overdue. For the first time in a long while, they’re able to see each other and connect.”

Days of Our Lives spoilers reveal that JJ Deveraux (Casey Moss) and Jennifer Horton (Melissa Reeves) visit Abigail. So, Chad takes this opportunity to talk to Gabi Hernandez (Camila Banus). Chad and Gabi discuss Dario Hernandez’s (Jordi Vilasuso) incriminating photo of Chad with Deimos Kiriakis’ (Vincent Irizarry) body. They also have an honest conversation about their own relationship. Gabi realizes that he loves her, but he is also in love with his ex-wife. Chad can’t deny this, which leads to Gabi ending the relationship.

Chad DiMera is honest with Abigail. He explains that he has feelings for Gabi but is also in love with Abby. This might not be what “Chabby” fans want. However, it seems that Abigail is over it. She admits that she is still in love with Chad.

“It’s a huge moment for Chad and Abby. It’s the first step to rebuilding the life they had, and have always wanted together.”

After the conversation, Chad leaves, but quickly returns. He has brought baby Thomas to Abigail. Marci Miller explained that with the three of them together again, it’s like nothing bad has happened. Then, Chad and Abby kiss, a moment that “Chabby” fans have been waiting for.

“In a weird way, it’s almost like you can cut out that whole chunk of time that they were apart, and piece the bookends together, and it’s like nothing happened… It’s very sweet. It’s almost like they get lost in each other and Abby kind of forgets that she was hit by a car. She comes out of this kiss and says, ‘Ow,’ remembering that she’s still hurt because of the car hitting her.”

Even though this is an incredible moment for Chad and Abigail, Days of Our Lives spoilers tease that their happiness is short-lived. Chad announces that he is going to turn himself into the police. Once he confesses to killing Deimos, Sonny Kiriakis (Freddie Smith) can be released. However, Abby tries to encourage him not to do it.

“Abigail realizes this is why he is the man she loves. He would never let someone else take the blame, just so that he could benefit from not being accused, if he thought he actually did something wrong. In that moment, Abby falls in love again with Chad’s heart.”

What do you think of what Marci Miller said about “Chabby” on Days of Our Lives? Will the real killer be found before Chad DiMera confesses to murder?

[Featured Image by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP Images]