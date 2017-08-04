WWE Rumors: NXT Could Bring Together A Powerful Ring Of Honor Stable

Sometimes, it is difficult to believe that NXT could get any better, but a stable made up of former Ring of Honor wrestlers may be able to do just that. There is a rumor floating around that the recent influx of former ROH talent to NXT could have the WWE brass wanting to create a stable bringing them all together. If this does end up happening, it could honestly be one of the best and strongest fashions that NXT has ever seen.

In the last few months, a number of wrestlers have parted ways with Ring of Honor and made their way over to NXT. PW Insider (by way of Wrestling Inc.) is reporting that backstage officials in WWE are discussing possibly putting these superstars together to form a brand new faction.

This week on NXT, Kyle O’Reilly made his debut with the brand, but he ended up losing to Aleister Black in a great match. Bobby Fish, O’Reilly’s former tag team partner in ROH, made his NXT debut last month and lost in similar fashion to Black.

Now, it is possible that the former Ring of Honor World Tag Team Champions could bond over that loss and come back together. Along with their reconciliation, they could also bring a few others into the mix, and they are names with which they’re quite familiar.

Not only would Fish and Black partner together, but they could be joined by someone not even on the NXT roster yet. There are still rumors that former Ring of Honor star, and current free agent, Adam Cole may end up signing with WWE before too long.

Cole spoke with Jim Ross on The Ross Report in late June and said he was still waiting on different offers from promotions. He has nothing against ROH and loved working with them, but he had been with the company since 2010 and wanted to venture out and see what more he could do in wrestling.

It is still extremely possible and likely that he will sign with WWE.

Sportskeeda also pointed out that Ring of Honor legend Nigel McGuiness is also under contract with WWE and serves as a commentator for NXT. While he isn’t an in-ring performer any longer, his involvement in an ROH stable wouldn’t be the first time that announcers have joined in on storylines.

While this stable may never become a reality, it is fun to think about the possibility of it happening. NXT appears to be where stables and factions still exist and for quite a long period of time, but they end up dying once the superstars hit the main roster. If it does end up coming true, fans will be able to see a crop of Ring of Honor wrestlers partner together once again and form a strong bond that would be hard to defeat.

[Featured Image by Ring of Honor]