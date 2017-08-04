Michelle Carter’s Text Message Suicide Sentence: Conrad Roy III’s Family Outraged That She Isn’t In Prison

Michelle Carter was sentenced to 15-months behind bars yesterday in her text message suicide case, but the young woman is allowed to remain free as she appeals the sentence. This has outraged Conrad Roy III’s family, as they feel that she should be behind bars already.

Makenna O’Donnell, Conrad Roy III’s cousin, commented on the fact that Michelle Carter is allowed to remain free during her appeal process to Good Morning America.

“I was just sick to my stomach [at] the fact that she can just be free and my cousin, he’s not here. Two-and-a-half years isn’t enough. It’s not enough. She should be behind bars.”

Michelle Carter urged her boyfriend to kill himself through a series of text messages in which she told him that this was the best solution for himself and his family. At first, the young woman acknowledged that he was troubled and needed help, but then she continued on, telling him that it would probably be best to just do it. She became irate the longer he took to actually kill himself, asking him if tonight would be the night several times. Many speculate that the young woman, who was 17 at the time, wanted to appear to be a victim.

During Conrad Roy III’s suicide, Michelle Carter encouraged him to kill himself by getting into a van filled with toxic fumes. When he decided to get out of the van, she urged to him to get back in and continue to kill himself. After he passed away, she quoted the TV show, Glee, about her feelings on their relationship and how it was meant to be, but would never be fully realized.

According to Conrad Roy III’s relatives, Michelle Carter has never expressed remorse for her actions. During the sentencing, the young woman did not read a statement, nor did she have one read for her on her behalf. She, however, did appear to be on the verge of tears throughout most of the sentencing.

A psychiatrist told the judge and jury that Michelle Carter was not of sound mind when the event occurred, as she had been prescribed anti-depressants that made it difficult for her to empathize with other people. However, the judge nor the jury found that the be credible and it did nothing to stop her from being sentenced.

For now, however, the Massachusetts woman will not go to prison until the appeal ends.

[Featured Image by Matt West/The Boston Herald via AP, Pool]