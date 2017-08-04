Carrie Underwood’s Fellow Country Stars Pay Tribute To Mike Fisher After Retirement News

Carrie Underwood’s fellow country stars are sending love to her husband Mike Fisher after the hockey star announced his retirement from the NHL this week.

Fisher, who recently celebrated his seventh wedding anniversary with the country superstar, announced that he would be retiring from the NHL after 17 seasons on August 3 and received an outpouring of love and support from a number of big names.

Carrie’s close friend and co-host of the CMA Awards for the past decade Brad Paisley posted a heartfelt message to Mike on Instagram.

“Thank you for your leadership, inspiration, and talent in our community [Mike],” Paisley wrote alongside a photo of the now former Nashville Predators captain on the ice. “Here’s to your next chapter pal. Nashville is lucky you call us ‘home.'”

Country duo High Valley also tweeted their support for the hockey star.

“So proud of the way [Mike] handled his retirement,” they tweeted on August 3. “With humility, faith & respect for his family. Same on and off the ice #truepro.”

The Grand Ole Opry, often referred to as the home of Country music, also shared a message for the athlete after the news broke.

“THANK YOU @mikefisher1212!” the country music institution’s official account wrote alongside two heart emojis.

But it wasn’t just stars from Carrie’s musical world who shared messages for Mike across social media.

Canadian ice hockey player Rich Clune called Fisher “one of the most positive influences I have in my life,” while Golden Knights player James Neal said he is “one of the best examples of hard work, integrity, humility and class.”

WWE star Tye Dillinger also shared a message for his fellow Canadian, who wed Underwood in 2010 and moved to Tennessee to join the Nashville Predators in 2011 after playing for the Ottawa Senators since 1999.

“Hell of a career for one of Canada’s finest players. Congratulations @mikefisher1212 and thanks for the memories #HockeyIsTheBest @NHL,” he tweeted.

Commentator Kirk Herbstreit‏ also posted online amid the news, congratulating Underwood’s husband for “playing as HARD & as UNSELFISHLY as you did.”

However, probably the most poignant message came from Underwood herself.

Shortly after the news broke that Fisher would be leaving the league, Carrie took to Instagram to gush over her husband, with whom she has a 2-year-old son, Isaiah.

Carrie told her husband of seven years that she was going to miss watching him on the ice, but sweetly captioned a photo of him playing, “I so look forward to seeing what God has in store for you in this next chapter of your life.”

Adding that he’d made both her and her son proud, the American Idol winner sweetly told the 37-year-old that she and Isaiah love him “so much” and are both “so excited to be able to have you home a lot more.”

Underwood’s fellow country stars also showed their support on the social media after seeing her sweet Instagram post for her man, including singer Jessie James Decker who liked the star’s lengthy but loving message for her husband.

As for what’s next for Mike and Carrie, the “Dirty Laundry” singer recently teased that they could soon give Isaiah a little brother or sister and welcome baby number two.

[Featured Image by Rick Diamond/Getty Images]