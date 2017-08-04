Farrah Abraham’s Ex, Simon Saran, Takes Credit For Her Need For Surgery

Farrah Abraham may only be 26, but she has recently undergone more procedures to help keep her body youthful. Just a couple of days ago, Farrah underwent vaginal rejuvenation surgery and a procedure to help tighten her derriere, and Simon Saran, her ex, takes credit for her need to have the surgery in the first place.

Simon and Farrah Abraham have been going at it via Twitter ever since they called it quits. Farrah has accused Simon of being a gold digger, and Simon has accused her of being fake and a bad mother to her daughter, Sophia, 8.

Evidently, Farrah Abraham even sent Simon a cease and desist letter to get him to stop sending her text messages and to cease speak about her to the press, but it doesn’t seem like Simon’s taking heed.

When discussing Farrah’s surgery on her nether regions, Simon replied, “I don’t blame her, I’m very big. Wouldn’t be fair to the next guy.”

Farrah Abraham has not responded to the statement, but instead happily broadcasted her procedure to the world via her Instagram. According to physicians who perform the operation, she will need to go back 1-3 more times in order to get the full effect.

Farrah Abraham was not shy about her procedures on her intimate regions, posing with the medical instruments used to help keep them tight and “looking youthful” for Radar Online.

The Teen Mom OG star, who claims she is not a sex worker, just recently released another sex toy from her line. She will also be appearing at a strip club in Las Vegas to help open it.

After the break-up with Simon Saran, Farrah Abraham went abroad in search of love with the MTV UK show, Single AF. She traveled Australia, France, Italy and the United Kingdom, amongst other places, as she tried to find her one true love. She shared the screen with British celebrities from MTV UK shows such as Geordie Shore.

Farrah Abraham claims to have moved on from Simon Saran and is no longer interested in having him in her life. She is not pleased about his tweets about her life.

