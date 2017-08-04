Melania Trump Recycles White Michael Kors Dress In White House Intern Photo

Melania Trump has worn a host of fancy designers in her lifetime, but she recently proved that she isn’t above repeating a look from time to time. The first lady was recently spotted wearing a look that she first wore during Donald Trump’s presidential campaign

In a photo (seen below) posted to the @flotus Instagram account, Melania Trump posed with four interns from the West Wing of the White House. As usual, people’s eyes were drawn to the dress Melania was wearing, which eagle-eyed fashion finders have identified as a white Michael Kors gown.

The curve-hugging dress stops just below the knees and flairs out slightly at the hem. It’s also adorned with brown button detailing and straps at the waist. Melania paired the white dress with python-print Manolo Blahnik pumps. In the intern photo, Melania opted to wear her hair in loose, side-swept waves and natural-looking makeup.

As stated above, Melania Trump first wore the dress in May of 2016 when Donald Trump won the Indiana primaries, according to Vanity Fair. Unlike in the intern photo, Melania Trump first paired her Michael Kors dress with nude pumps. Instead of pinning her hair to the side, Melania let her tousled locks roam free with loose, beachy waves accented by a middle part.

Unlike many of Melania’s looks, this dress doesn’t appear to be custom made. However, one would have to wait a while before purchasing a dress of their own. The Daily Mail reports that Melania’s Michael Kors dress is currently sold out. The publication did offer up a few alternatives for those who desire to purchase similar looks, however.

Vanity Fair also points out that this intern photo is the first time that Melania Trump has appeared to re-wear an outfit in public since she became the first lady.

Thank you to all of our East wing interns for their dedication! The future is bright with these hard workers! A post shared by First Lady Melania Trump (@flotus) on Jul 31, 2017 at 10:38am PDT

It’ll be interesting to see if the first lady continues this trend, especially as criticism over her pricey ensembles continues to build.

What do you think about Melania Trump re-wearing her white Micheal Kors dress? Do you think that she will re-wear more of her previous looks? You can sound off in the comments section below.

[Featured Image by Spencer Platt/Getty Images]