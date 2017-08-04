Kylie Jenner Is An ‘Outcast’ Who Struggles To Seem Relatable In ‘Life Of Kylie’

Kylie Jenner described herself as an “outcast” who struggles to relate to other people. Reviews for her new show Life of Kylie claim the reality star doesn’t “appear real.”

In a preview for her upcoming premiere of the Keeping Up with the Kardashians spin-off series Life of Kylie, Jenner is heard saying that she has a “soft spot for the outcast” because she had often felt like she was the “outcast” a lot of the time when she was younger, E! News reported.

“I still feel like an outcast in different ways now because I can’t relate to a lot of people so it’s like this little world. I do feel like an outcast.”

Kylie Jenner grew up in the spotlight. Her family’s television series, Keeping Up with the Kardashians, just finished its 13th season, and there isn’t much time the 19-year-old can remember that wasn’t on camera.

Jenner’s image has radically evolved in the last few years. With her ever-changing hair colors and plumped-up lips, the youngest member of the Kardashian/Jenner clan looks totally different than she did when she was a kid appearing on the E! reality show.

According to Time’s review of Life of Kylie, Jenner “combines the self-obsession of a teenager with the reflexive crouch of someone who has learned to quash confessional impulses.”

During the premiere season, Kylie attempts to fly across the country to attend an internet stranger’s prom night, but it ends up being a logistical disaster.

Although Jenner claimed to have been fine flying commercial because “all planes are pretty,” she is not able to control her image at the airport, which the teenager did not like at all.

Kylie is someone who cares a great deal about her image, which may not always work in her favor.

The presence of the cameras seems to affect Jenner’s behavior in the show. The Life of Kylie review said that the first two episodes of the season were full of the teen’s made-for-TV prom night instead of following her day to day life.

Time compared Life of Kylie’s first few episodes to the first few episodes of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, where the producers created situations and showed the family’s “real” reactions.

Kylie sat down with a therapist for the first time on Life of Kylie, but her on-screen confession reportedly “confesses little more than vulnerability.”

The reality star apparently seems to be trying hard to seem like a “normal person,” but it is not reading as authentic.

The ex-girlfriend of rapper Tyga told her therapist that often times, the image she projects “isn’t fully me.” The therapist agreed with her, but her face is never shown on camera, as she did not agree to be filmed for the reality show.

