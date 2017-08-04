‘General Hospital’ Spoilers For The Next Two Weeks, August 7-11 & August 14-18: Shocking Twists Of Fate

General Hospital spoilers for the next two weeks of August 7-11 and August 14-18 reveal shocking twists of fate are in store. Nobody is spared, and it seems as Finn (Michael Easton) and Hayden’s (Rebecca Budig) lives will be turned upside down. Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn) will face difficult moments in the wake of Julian’s (William deVry) trial

Meanwhile, both Kristina (Lexi Ainsworth) and Nathan (Ryan Paevey) will receive some news. Dr. Obrecht (Kathleen Gati) may think that her plot to take care of Hayden has paid off, but it may very well be short-lived. Other General Hospital spoilers state that Ava will allow herself to daydream, and Felicia (Kristina Wagner) will make a discovery.

General Hospital spoilers for the week of August 7-11 brings some good news for Nathan. It seems as though Maxie (Kirsten Storms) is in Port Charles to stay. The two have made it through a long-distance relationship relatively unscathed, and it remains to be seen how they will handle being in the same town again.

Hayden has been lying to Finn, and it won’t be long before he catches on that she has been untruthful to him, according to the latest General Hospital spoilers via Soap Central. Fans can expect to see Finn trying to come to terms with the fact that his fiance has been lying to him and that something is obviously going on with her. To add fuel to the fire, it seems as if Curtis (Donnel Turner) will get entangled in the web of chaos.

Also for the week of August 7-Wisconsin, General Hospital spoilers state that Alexis will grapple over Julian’s upcoming trial and how she will approach her testimony. Apparently, Alexis will only make up her mind by the time she is in the courtroom as she goes over the pros and cons leading up to the event. Alexis has always had a soft spot for Julian, and fans won’t be surprised to learn that she is struggling with what her role should be.

General Hospital spoilers for the week of August 14-18 reveal that Kristina will also receive some news via Molly (Haley Pullos). According to She Knows Soaps, Kristina will reconnect with a past love. Elsewhere, Liz will face a situation that will bring her life to a standstill. The Inquisitr reports that Liz will be taken captive, and she will have to fight to survive.

In the meantime, Finn will still be perplexed about Hayden’s behavior. According to General Hospital spoilers for the week of August 14-18, he will thank Curtis for helping during the time of crisis. But once again, things will get out of hand. Dr. Obrecht won’t know what is going on, and when she tries to find out, disaster may ensue.

As General Hospital fans know, Dr. Obrecht put Jared on his ex-wife’s trail. She will be pleased because she will think that her scheme to bring Hayden down is working. However, spoilers indicate that Dr. O shouldn’t celebrate just yet. General Hospital spoilers state that Dr. O will soon find herself in a situation which is almost as dire as Hayden’s.

Ava has had a lot to deal with regarding the scarring on her face. She will fantasize about a time when her scars are gone, and she is living the life she always wanted. Of course, this is a possibility now thanks to Valentin (James Patrick Stuart), who offered to restore her face to what it was. General Hospital spoilers for August 14-18 indicate that Ava may take Valentin’s offer into consideration.

Felicia may finally have stumbled onto some information regarding Nelle, according to General Hospital spoilers. What could be in Nelle’s past that might cast shadows on her present relationships in Port Charles? Stay tuned for the latest General Hospital spoilers, rumors, and scoops as Nelle’s secrets are revealed, and truths are uncovered.

