Ariana Grande Hits Back After Racist & Homophobic Instagram Hack

Ariana Grande is hitting back after homophobic and racist messages were posted to her official Instagram account in the early hours of August 4.

Fans of the star were shocked to see the singer’s page spewing hateful and obscene messages, which included both homophobic and racist slurs, although Grande confirmed after regaining access to her account that she was in fact hacked and deleted the offensive posts.

Ariana appeared to make a joke of the unfortunate incident after securing her Instagram and posted a jokey GIF of Diane Keaton getting over-excited in the 1996 movie, First Wives Club.

“Y’all when I got hacked this am,” the “Dangerous Woman” singer captioned the GIF, referring to how her millions of followers responded after seeing she had been hacked.

But while Ariana is making light of the situation and proved she’s not too worried about being hacked, what was posted to Grande’s account was no laughing matter.

It was reported by NME that the star’s Instagram account was taken over by a hacker who wrote several offensive messages to her 111 million followers.

The outlet posted a number of screen shots of the uploads, which have since been deleted, including one photo that appeared to be a male’s mugshot.

y'all when i got hacked this am A post shared by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) on Aug 4, 2017 at 7:57am PDT

The hacker then captioned the image, “f****t a** n****” and urged Ariana’s followers to follow three accounts, including @xxxtentacion and two others that have since been removed.

The hacking even caught the attention of Grande’s friend, Nicki Minaj, who commented on one of the uploads, seemingly believing that her “Side To Side” duet partner still had control of her account.

Another screen shot taken of Ariana’s page during the incident showed that the criminal captioned another photo “GANG B***H F*K WIT US GET SHMOKEEDDD,” which caused Minaj to reply with a confused looking emoji.

The hacker then responded to Minaj in the comments using Grande’s handle, writing, “f*k u talking bout u next.”

It’s not yet clear if Ariana and her team are planning on taking any legal action against the hacker, although the singer’s first Instagram upload since the attack suggests she’s not afraid to use humor to combat hate.

The latest hack comes shortly after Grande’s former Victorious co-star, Victoria Justice, was also recently caught in a cyber-attack.

The actress had her Twitter account hacked into last month, and the criminal even threatened to leak alleged nude images of the 24-year-old, although no such pictures were ever posted, and she quickly regained access and secured her page.

As for Ariana, she’s thought to be recovering from the horrific terrorist attack that took place following her concert at Manchester Arena in Manchester, U.K., on May 22. Twenty-two people, including teenagers and children, were killed by a suicide bomber.

Grande publicly paid tribute to the youngest victim, Saffie Roussos, in a heartfelt message posted to her Instagram account last month shortly after her One Love Manchester benefit concert in the city in June.

Ariana wrote that she was “thinking” of the little girl on what would have been her ninth birthday.

What do you think of Ariana Grande’s response to the obscene messages posted to her Instagram account by the hacker?

[Featured Image by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images]