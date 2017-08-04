Double Rainbow Over White House: Trump’s ‘End Of Days’ Double Rainbows Revelation? Biblical Rainbow Meaning

Double rainbows and single rainbows near the White House or President Donald Trump’s properties are getting lots of buzz. As seen in the above photo, a double rainbow appeared to loom over the White House as a rainstorm brewed on Thursday, August 3, in D.C. It isn’t the first time that a rainbow appeared over the White House after President Trump moved in. The below photo shows a rainbow that appeared near the North Portico of the White House after a short storm on Monday, July 24.

There was also a rainbow over the White House on Saturday, February 25, with the colorful rainbow seen amid dark skies the same night that President Trump and Ivanka Trump ate dinner at Trump International Hotel in D.C., as reported by the Inquisitr. As reported by Newsweek, the same publication that called Trump a “Lazy Boy” on Friday, August 4, at the start of his 17-day vacation, people are buzzing about the meaning of the rainbows over the White House or near Trump’s properties.

Some people see the rainbows as a sign of God’s protection over President Trump while others view the rainbows as a sign related to LGBTQ issues. As reported by the Inquisitr, a double rainbow previously appeared over Trump’s golf club in Bedminster, as seen in the below photo, uploaded to Instagram on June 10.

Either way, the rainbows over the White House or among Trump properties are gaining buzz online, with biblical implications.

Whereas some people see a mere weather phenomenon, lots of folks are assigning potential spiritual meanings to the rainbows, be they in Trump’s favor or not. In Genesis 9:16, the sign of a rainbow was a positive sign from heaven after destruction from the flood of Noah’s day, as reported by Biblehub.com.

“Whenever the rainbow appears in the clouds, I will see it and remember the everlasting covenant between God and all living creatures of every kind on the earth.”

However, it’s not just the Book of Genesis that mentions rainbows. In the section of the Bible titled “The Angel and the Small Scroll” in the Book of Revelation, a rainbow adorns the space above the head of a “mighty angel,” who almost sounds a “trumpet,” but the “mystery of God” is then revealed, perhaps along with the writings on a small scroll.

“Then I saw another mighty angel coming down from heaven, wrapped in a cloud, with a rainbow above his head. His face was like the sun, and his legs like pillars of fire. He held in his hand a small scroll, which lay open. He placed his right foot on the sea and his left foot on the land. Then he cried out in a loud voice like the roar of a lion. And when he cried out, the seven thunders sounded their voices. When the seven thunders had spoken, I was about to put it in writing. But I heard a voice from heaven saying, ‘Seal up what the seven thunders have said, and do not write it down.'”

