Tiger Woods is out of rehab and looking and feeling healthy, spending time with his kids, Sam and Charlie, in Albany and in the Bahamas on their boat. Woods has also made his return to social media, posting pictures of his time on the boat on Instagram.

Before going to rehab for pain pill abuse, Tiger Woods was looking worn out and rough, and now he looks rested and centered. Woods has taken a break from golf for now, and he has not yet spoken about returning to the tour and his goals for the future.

But even if Tiger Woods decides to back off from competing with the top golfers, he has several other irons in the fire, so to speak. Tiger Woods has a restaurant near his home in Jupiter, Florida, called Woods Jupiter, which combines a sports bar vibe with fine dining. Reviews for Woods Jupiter have been largely good, and the fresh fish and desserts, as well as the unique cocktails at the bar, have caught the attention of diners. Woods’ company also designs golf courses all over the world, and he has moved his office to Jupiter, Florida, in the same complex as his restaurant.

Nothing like free diving with the kids for lobster at Albany. A post shared by Tiger Woods (@tigerwoods) on Aug 4, 2017 at 5:16am PDT

But post-rehab, Tiger Woods looks lighter, as he posted photos of himself on the boat holding a lobster that he plucked from the sea while free-diving.

“Nothing like free diving with the kids for lobster at Albany.”

After taking time off for spinal surgery and rehab, Tiger Woods is now ranked No. 1046 in the world, but he seems to have bounced back after his arrest in May for driving under the influence of pain medication. Woods says he had a “negative reaction” to his medication, but it is more likely that he was taking too much or combining drugs. Woods did not have any alcohol in his system at the time of his arrest, despite reports to the contrary.

‪Proud to launch new sites for TGR, Tiger Woods Ventures. Check out what we're doing on and off the course. Link in bio. A post shared by Tiger Woods (@tigerwoods) on May 5, 2017 at 11:44am PDT

And Tiger Woods has also returned to the gym in order to get himself back into shape. Whether at home or on vacation, Tiger Woods is hitting the gym and taking photos with some of his friends. Tiger Woods posted a photo with soccer legends Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez taken in Miami and was happy to pose with fans in the gym in the Bahamas for their Instagram photos.

Tiger Woods explains that he went to rehab for pain medication management and a sleep disorder. He is thanking friends and fans for their concern and says he is working on his recovery.

“I’m currently receiving professional help to manage my medications and the ways that I deal with back pain and a sleep disorder. I want to thank everyone for the amazing outpouring of support and understanding especially the fans and players on tour.”

And Tiger Woods explains that he will continue to work with his rehab doctors.

“I recently completed an out of state private intensive program. I will continue to tackle this going forward with my doctors, family, and friends.”

Do you think that Tiger Woods looks happier and healthier post-rehab?

[Featured Image by Rob Kim/Getty Images]