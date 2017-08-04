Stephen King On Being Blocked By POTUS On Twitter: ‘It’s A Childish Thing’

Stephen King is quite the busy man as one of his masterpieces is opening in theaters this weekend and another next month. But as famous as he is, King will always be known as the author blocked by Donald Trump. Yes, The Dark Tower is currently in theaters and the author has a lot to say regarding the new film, but he has also said plenty about the President of the United States. For a while, he even said it directly to the POTUS on Twitter, but that was until he was blocked.

While everyone knows he has a way with words, Stephen King was never once to hide from speaking his mind on social media. When he was blocked by the president earlier this summer, he wasn’t entirely sure what to do with himself and joked that he may “have to kill” himself.

King has bigger things to worry about right now as The Dark Tower just opened and the remake of It is being released next month. As he makes the media rounds to promote his newest film, the issues he has had with POTUS were obviously brought up in the conversation.

While speaking with Collider about The Dark Tower, Stephen King was asked about being blocked by Donald Trump on Twitter. When asked how high he ranked that in his career of personal accomplishments, King didn’t really care about it, but he did say it was “childish.”

“[Laughs] Not very high. Not very high. Getting blocked by Donald Trump on twitter is a bit like striking out the pitcher. I thought it demonstrated a sort of — I just think of a little kid with his lower lip all the way pushed out. It’s a childish thing.”

King went on to say that he received “a lot of good ink” for his little Twitter issues with POTUS, and he’s proud of that, but it isn’t taking over his life.

Unfortunately, The Dark Tower is not receiving the warmest greeting as far as the reviews are showing and Rotten Tomatoes currently has it with a rating of 17 percent. Fans of the author are hoping that the remake of Stephen King’s It will be better when it hits theaters in September.

No-one will ever doubt that Stephen King is a great author who has thrilled and frightened people for decades, but the movies don’t always seem to bring about the same feeling. Still, King has to be proud of the work he has accomplished on the pages of books and on the big screen, but there is also social media. Being blocked by President Donald Trump isn’t something that is unique to Stephen King, but it may have been the one that made the most noise.

