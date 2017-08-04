Mila Kunis A Weed Smoker? Has Not Shared Happiness For Macauley Culkin, Despite Reports

Mila Kunis has remained a presence in Hollywood since she came on the scene in the hit series, That 70’s Show, in which she played the onscreen girlfriend to her now-real-life husband, Ashton Kutcher.

The show included regular scenes of the teenage cast sitting around a card table in Eric’s family basement with allusions of being under the influence of weed. Laughter and billowing smoke hung in the air while the youths laughed and reflected on the meaning of life.

Now, a stunning and seemingly laid back mother-of-two, the question has been raised as to whether Kunis actually partakes in a puff now and then.

Green Rush Daily reminds of words spoken by Justin Timberlake, who starred in Friends With Benefits alongside Kunis. Justin essentially alluded to Mila enjoying a toke now and then when he was interviewed about his role in the film and his interactions with Woody Harrelson, who is a self-professed toker.

“Everybody wants to know: ‘Did you smoke pot with Woody?’ We did! He gets the most gut-busting laughs,” Timberlake divulged. In stating “we,” Timberlake is referring to himself and his costar, Kunis.

Mila is perhaps even more closely similar to her That 70’s Show character than we thought. The beauty, who admits that she fell for Ashton Kutcher over a decade ago, had a number of other relationships ahead of the two realizing they were meant for each other. One such relationship was with former child superstar, Macauley Culkin.

Culken is said to have found happiness once more, and there were reports that Kunis had expressed her joy that her ex is looking happy and healthier than ever. Gossip Cop relays the details of this fabrication spurred on by Hollywood Life.

Like when she dated Macauley Culkin (remember!?!), plus 9 other amazing Mila Kunis moments: http://t.co/xq0icBQsxP pic.twitter.com/o3UWjJnrdD — NYLON (@NylonMag) February 4, 2015

The headline written by the webloid reads, “Mila Kunis Thrilled Ex Macaulay Culkin Is Happy & Healthy After Rough Patch: ‘He Looks Great.”

The gossip policing site has determined that there has been no source that has exclusively spoken to Hollywood Life about Kunis’ reaction to Culkin because she never made the alleged comment.

Ashton Kutcher just revealed the sweetest thing about how he got with Mila Kunis https://t.co/7id1CIh6MZ pic.twitter.com/ysJCEULMZX — Marie Claire (@marieclaireuk) August 2, 2017

Ever since Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher welcomed their second child, the pair has remained out of the spotlight. Kunis and Kutcher have made it clear that they are intent on raising their children out of the public eye, vowing only to release images of their little ones on their own terms.

