‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Jenelle Evans Dishes On David Eason’s Proposal

Jenelle Evans and David Eason got engaged in February and after the special moment was caught on film for the eighth season of Teen Mom 2, the mother of three opened up about the event.

As she and David Eason prepare for their wedding next month, Jenelle Evans said that his proposal took her off guard.

“I had no idea,” Jenelle Evans revealed to MTV News, despite the fact that she and Eason had discussed ideas for her potential engagement ring before the proposal.

Jenelle Evans began dating David Eason after splitting from Nathan Griffith, the father of her three-year-old son, Kaiser, in 2015, and in August 2016, she announced that she and Eason were expecting a baby girl.

According to Jenelle Evans, her soon-to-be husband looked for the perfect engagement ring for four months before popping the question during a hike in the mountains. As she recalled, Eason to her he was going to propose once they got a house together, but ultimately he decided to make the milestone more memorable.

While Jenelle Evans was unaware that David Eason was planning to ask her to marry him during their hike, he had arranged the event with Teen Mom 2 producers and the entire thing was caught on camera for an episode of the show’s eighth season.

A post shared by Jenelle Evans (@j_evans1219) on Jul 7, 2017 at 5:59pm PDT

Jenelle Evans and David Eason announced they would be getting married on September 23 with an Instagram post in July.

A post shared by Jenelle Evans (@j_evans1219) on Jul 15, 2017 at 9:06am PDT

Jenelle Evans shares six-month-old daughter Ensley Jolie Eason with her fiance and is also mom to seven-year-old Jace, who is cared for full-time by her mother, Barbara, and three-year-old Kaiser, who travels between Evans and Griffith’s homes.

As for the possibility of adding more children to their family, David Eason expressed interest in doing so during a recent episode of Teen Mom 2. However, Jenelle Evans made it clear that she was more focused on an engagement and future wedding.

To see more of Jenelle Evans, David Eason, and their co-stars, including Leah Messer, Chelsea Houska, Kailyn Lowry, and Briana DeJesus, tune into new episodes of Teen Mom 2 Season 8 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on MTV.

[Featured Image by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images]