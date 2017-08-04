Sean Spicer Passes On ‘Dancing With The Stars’ Stint

Former White House press secretary Sean Spicer reportedly turned down a spot on the next season of Dancing with the Stars. According to HuffPost, after he resigned from his post in the Trump administration, Spicer met with major TV networks about new opportunities. Just last month, he was spotted across the street from CBS News in New York and exiting the News Corp. building where Fox News and the Wall Street Journal are located. It was also reported that Spicer signed with attorney Bob Barnett, known to represent on-air news talent and politicians who aim to get lucrative book and TV deals.

While DWTS reps have not commented on the casting rumors, a source close to the former senior adviser said that Spicer would not be a good pick for the show because he was not even a “good dancer.” In addition, sources claim that Spicer has a packed schedule of speaking engagements and television interviews.

Spicer told the Daily Mail that he does not intend to stay longer in office than he initially said he would. He is set to clear out his desk at the end of August, and he shut down speculation that he would stay on now that Anthony Scaramucci has been fired.

After Scaramucci was appointed communications director by the president, Spicer handed in his notice. That evening, he told Fox News’ Hannity that he stepped down to provide a “clean slate” for Scaramucci and deputy press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders.

Meanwhile, Scaramucci made headlines on Wednesday, when he delivered a profanity-laden rant to a reporter, who published excerpts of the call the following day. It also sent the media into a frenzy, as his speech cannot be broadcast in full due to the extreme language he used, resulting in a barely understandable statement.

Former Trump aide Jason Miller encouraged Spicer to stay put until Congress passes tax reform, saying that he is the person in the White House who has been working on the tax reform rollout. At the time, Spicer left the impression that he was considering it, especially when he told the Daily Mail that he would “let you know.”

Sanders later said there were no changes, though, and that Spicer would stay on in transition process through August.

Meanwhile, Dancing with the Stars premieres September 18 on ABC.

