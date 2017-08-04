Game Of Thrones Episode 4 Leaks Online Ahead Of TV Broadcast, Shortest Episode Yet [Spoilers]

Earlier this week HBO experienced a security breach which has now led to the 4th episode of it’s most raved about program, Game Of Thrones, being leaked online in a low-quality format.

The security breach involved hackers obtaining 1.5 terabytes of stolen data, which included a poor-quality version of the latest episode of GOT, entitled “The Spoils of War,”which is set to air on Sunday evening.

Google Drive postings on the popular social media news sharing site Reddit reveal that the files attached do in-fact contain the yet-to-air episode.

This is not the first time that episodes have been leaked online ahead of their air date. The first four episodes of Season 5 were leaked online all at once due to HBO sending out advanced screenings to members of the press, as The Verge noted. This, however, is the first time that an episode of Game Of Thrones was leaked due to a security breach.

The recent security breach has also affected the release of other episodes for popular shows of the network. The Independent relayed that “unaired episodes of other shows, including the Duplass Brothers’ anthology show Room 104, were leaked right away.”

It was Variety that initially discovered the leak in an email written by the hackers that stated the group will “release the leak gradually every week” noting “Sunday 12 GMT” as the next potential leak time.

As the Independent noted, HBO will do its best to gain as many “streaming links and torrents of the episode removed as possible,” yet, it is a tough task to undo what has already been done ahead of the official broadcast of Game Of Thrones on Sunday.

A New ‘Game of Thrones’ Ad Reveals that Arya and Sansa *Definitely* Reunite This Week https://t.co/WtXwo8dbGT pic.twitter.com/FTDRygVUYl — Marie Claire (@marieclaire) August 4, 2017

The first three episodes of Game Of Thrones Season 7 have been exciting and fast-paced, each individually flying by far too quickly, as many viewers would agree. Sunday’s episode, however, sets a record for the shortest episode yet, coming in at only 50 minutes in length.

Previous episodes in the season have been one or 2 minutes lengthier and in Season 6, the final three episodes extended to an hour and even a couple minutes over an hour.

Sunday’s episode of ‘Game of Thrones’ will be its shortest ever https://t.co/1xo85YQuTx — TIME (@TIME) August 4, 2017

This shorter duration will not become the norm, however, seeing as Episode 5 will jump back up to 59 minutes, as Entertainment Weekly relayed.

[Featured Image by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images]