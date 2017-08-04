‘RHOC’ Star Shannon Beador Explains Why She Didn’t Want To Tell Husband David About Her Weight Gain

Shannon Beador made an odd comment about her husband, David Beador, on Monday night’s episode of The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 12.

After revealing that she’d gained 40 pounds and had 40 percent body fat, Shannon Beador appeared to suggest that she didn’t want to tell David about her weight gain because she feared he would leave her over the news.

“I’m not even gonna tell David because I’m afraid if I tell him, he’s just gonna be done,” she said, according to a report by the Daily Dish on August 4.

Shannon Beador and her husband, David, went through hardships during The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 10 after he admitted to having a months-long affair with another woman. However, after attending couples therapy, the pair was able to salvage their relationship, and during Season 11, they were seen renewing their vows.

Although Shannon Beador seemed to suggest that things between her and David took a turn for the worse during Monday’s show, she has since clarified her comment, explaining that David was well-aware of her weight gain. Instead, it was the 40 percent body fat that she was afraid to tell him about.

As she documented her weight struggles on The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 12, Shannon Beador embarked on a healthier way of life and, with help from diet and exercise, has lost 15 pounds and now has 29 percent body fat.

In Shannon Beador’s latest Instagram photos (seen below), the reality star appears to be much thinner, especially in her face, and fans have taken notice.

A post shared by Shannon Beador (@shannonbeador) on Aug 1, 2017 at 11:44am PDT

Shannon Beador went on to reveal to the Daily Dish that things between her and David are “good.” She then said that every marriage has its ups and downs, and after filming The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 11 last year, she and David were on the “highest high,” despite Vicki Gunvalson’s allegations of abuse.

A post shared by Shannon Beador (@shannonbeador) on Aug 1, 2017 at 2:23pm PDT

To see more of Shannon Beador and her co-stars, including Vicki Gunvalson, Tamra Judge, Meghan King Edmonds, Lydia McLaughlin, Kelly Dodd, and Peggy Sulahian, tune into new episodes of The Real Housewives of Orange County on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.

[Featured Image by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images]