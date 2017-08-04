Duggar Family News: Derick Dillard Rewrites Bible Verse To Justify Twitter Actions, Gets Put In Place By Fans

After the Duggar family was accused of attempting damage control by releasing Baby Samuel’s latest batch of pictures during the height of Derick Dillard’s anti-transgender controversy, the man at the center of the firestorm has attempted some damage control himself. Unfortunately for the Counting On star, however, his explanations behind his Twitter actions have been met with widespread criticism from netizens in both Twitter and Facebook.

In an act that many netizens saw as an attempt to justify his unacceptable and intolerant online behavior, Derick has returned to Twitter to seemingly explain his actions. In a series of posts, the Counting On star uploaded a series of religious statements. Among Derick’s recent tweets, one particular post has managed to attract the attention of the family’s critics.

“People are not my enemy; I fight against the cosmic powers over this present darkness, the spiritual forces of evil in the heavenly places.”

Considering the context of Derick’s tweet, many netizens have stated that the reality TV star seems to be justifying his behavior towards the 16-year-old transgender teen. Commenting on the reality TV star’s tweet, many users of the microblogging platform called out Derick, stating that the darkness being referred to by the reality TV star was created by no one but himself.

“YOU create your own darkness. Stop hating. Stop judging. Start loving. You need to STOP your cycle of hate,” one commenter wrote.

Members of the Duggar-themed Facebook page Duggar Family News: Life Is Not All Pickles and Hairspray community have even noted that the Counting On star seems to be getting a bit unstable. For one, his tweet about fighting the forces of darkness was actually taken from Ephesians 6:12, a passage from the New Testament. Interestingly, however, Derick has rewritten the original passage from the Bible. Here is the actual verse from Ephesians 6:12.

“For our struggle is not against flesh and blood, but against the rulers, against the authorities, against the powers of this dark world and against the spiritual forces of evil in the heavenly realms.”

Considering that Derick is fond of posting Bible verses and passages verbatim, members of the Duggar Family News: LINAPAH community noted that his rewriting of Ephesians 6:12 seems out of character and downright strange for the reality TV star. This has caused a number of speculations to emerge among Counting On fans, with some suggesting that Derick might be angrily lashing out online due to stress caused by something that recently happened to his family.

“Perhaps he is spouting off because he is angry that Jill can no longer have any more babies?” one commenter suggested.

“When I saw this tweet earlier, I thought he’s lost the plot. Something has got to have happened to him, as he wasn’t this crazy when they married,” another commenter wrote.

We love this little guy so much, and can't believe Sam's been here almost one week already! More pics at https://t.co/2keturjOIm pic.twitter.com/t4CjkTo0lp — Derick Dillard (@derick4Him) July 14, 2017

As stated in a previous article from The Inquisitr, Derick Dillard has so far stubbornly refused to delete his controversial tweet, where he bashed TLC, the same network that airs his family’s reality TV show, for featuring I Am Jazz, a series focused on the life of transgender youth Jazz Jennings. According to Derick, the word “transgender” was a myth, since gender is “ordained by God.” The Counting On star also went a step further on his attacks, referring to Jennings as a male when replying to a commenter.

Derick Dillard and the rest of the Duggar family are featured in the 19 Kids and Counting spinoff series Counting On, which is set to return on TLC this coming September.

[Featured Image by Derick Dillard/Instagram]