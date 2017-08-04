Kevin Hart And Pregnant Wife Attend Party Together To Shut Down Cheating Rumors

Kevin Hart and his pregnant wife, Eniko Parrish, arrived together at the Laugh Out Loud party in Los Angeles on Thursday night. The pair seemingly shut down any rumors that the comedian had cheated on his spouse.

Kevin Hart and Eniko Parrish seemed happy and in love while posing on the red carpet upon arriving at the Laugh Out Loud party, Daily Mail reported. The celebrity couple has recently been in the headlines because the actor and comedian was recently caught by paparazzi looking like he had been getting frisky with another woman inside a car in the wee hours of the morning.

Hart and Parrish seemingly shut down the rumors that he had cheated on her by keeping a united front.

The celebrity couple first announced they were pregnant back in May,

Eniko stunned in a black sleeveless dress with a black belt that accentuated her growing baby bump.

The heavily pregnant woman glowed and smiled with her husband on the red carpet. Hart, 38, wore a maroon suit with a mustard patterned pocket square.

Toward the end of July, Kevin Hart publicly denied the rumors that he had been cheating on his pregnant wife while he was in Florida, CNN previously reported.

The comedian said that the rumors were “absolutely not true” and that “clubs close at 6 a.m. in Miami,” so he was “actually going home early.”

He took to Instagram to say that “at the end of the day you just gotta laugh at the BS.”

Me & My wife at my launch party for my new digital comedy network “Laugh Out Loud”….Go download the free app now! Link in bio A post shared by Kevin Hart (@kevinhart4real) on Aug 3, 2017 at 7:48pm PDT

Kevin did admit that the way he handled his last marriage and his relationship with his ex-wife was “messed up.”

The couple also went on a “babymoon” vacation at the end of July to celebrate their new family. The comedian said that he was “very committed to his wife,” according to People.

Some of the celebrity’s friends are “players,” and Kevin is often “surrounded by that atmosphere,” but he loves being married.

Hart shared some photos from their tropical getaway, which revealed they were joined by friends, including the rapper, Ludacris, and some family members.

Great times with great people…. #LiveLoveLaugh #Family #Blessed A post shared by Kevin Hart (@kevinhart4real) on Jul 25, 2017 at 10:45am PDT

What do you think about Kevin Hart and Eniko Parrish’s relationship? Let us know in the comments section below.

[Featured Image by Frazer Harrison/Staff/Getty Images]