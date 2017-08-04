‘RHONY’ Star Countess Luann De Lesseps Reportedly ‘A Mess,’ Dumps Wedding Ring After Tom Divorce Bombshell

Real Housewives of New York (RHONY) star Countess Luann de Lesseps has made it clear that her life isn’t just about Tom anymore. After shocking fans by tweeting out her decision to dump Tom D’Agostino after just seven months of marriage, the Real Housewives star didn’t even wait 24 hours to dump her wedding ring too, reported E! News.

De Lesseps was seen without her ring when she stepped out in Sag Harbor, New York, on Friday. Keeping her style casual with a sundress and sandals, Luann took her car to a local auto repair place before she reportedly headed out of town for the weekend.

Turning to Twitter to make her announcement, de Lesseps asked for privacy about the divorce, which she said she was revealing “with great sadness.” The Real Housewives of New York star also told her followers that she and D’Agostino, who has not been photographed since the divorce bombshell, continue to care for each other.

“[I] hope you respect our privacy during this sad time!”

Signs of trouble in the relationship played a major role all season on Real Housewives Of New York. But although they wed on New Year’s Eve despite those issues, Luann became weary of listening to tales about Tom cheating, an insider told E News.

It's with great sadness that Tom & I agreed to divorce. We care for each other very much, hope you respect our privacy during this sad time! — Luann de Lesseps (@CountessLuann) August 3, 2017

And while the divorce shocked de Lesseps’ fans and her friends, the source revealed that the divorce had been planned for several weeks and that the Countess even had “cold feet about the wedding.” So why tie the knot?

“She had to go through with it to save face,” added the source.

But the marriage ultimately failed because Luann and her soon-to-be-ex husband allegedly clashed. Although de Lesseps desired a real marriage, D’Agostino was seeking “a part-time marriage,” explained the insider.

The source also revealed that after going through all this, she’s planning to leave the United States.

“She’s a mess. She’s going to Europe.”

On Instagram, Twitter, and Reddit, Luann’s fans flocked to comment and advise. A quote that she posted met with encouragement from her followers.

❤️???????????? A post shared by Luann de Lesseps (@countessluann) on Aug 4, 2017 at 8:55am PDT

With fans offering encouragement such as telling Luann that she “deserves better,” D’Agostino was slammed.

“Tom is an idiot!”

In addition, when it comes to the question as to whether de Lesseps should retain her title as the Countess, one follower encouraged it.

“I love you Luann! You will always be THE Countess regardless of what you go through,” wrote the fan.

The wedding ring has become a controversial topic. Should de Lesseps throw the ring back at Tom or keep it? Luann has become famous for her quote about being “cool…don’t be all, like…uncool.” One of her followers offered a twist on that quote.

“Tom is very ‘uncool,’ keep the ring!”

On Twitter, RHONY fans were more divided about de Lesseps’ announcement. Some questioned the timing, suspecting that Luann waited until after the Real Housewives reunion was filmed so that Andy Cohen couldn’t interrogate her about the divorce.

Oh so she waited until after the reunion so she wouldn't have to talk about it to @Andy #VerySneaky — ThousandAire (@GlutenQueen) August 3, 2017

But others were sympathetic, pointing out that regardless of fame, divorce isn’t easy. And for the Countess, the media spotlight makes it even more challenging.

On Reddit, the comments about de Lesseps soared, with the moderator of the Bravo Real Housewives subreddit having to plead with the group to stop creating individual posts and add to the megathread that had more than 600 comments.

The most popular Reddit comment noted that for those who have been faithfully watching this season of Real Housewives of New York, it’s both a shock and a shrug.

“this is simultaneously the most shocking AND the least shocking news I have ever received.”

Others argued about whether Luann truly was in love with Tom or whether she was “in love with the idea of being in love.” But amid the debate, there was one consensus: For Countess de Lesseps, the situation qualifies as the penultimate embarrassment.

[Featured Image by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP Images]