’90 Day Fiance’ Star Anfisa Reveals Jorge Is The Only Man She’s Ever Slept With

Anfisa Arkhipchenko drops a shocking revelation this Sunday on 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?. The Russian-born beauty is known for her sexiness and sass, so it may surprise fans to know that she actually waited for marriage to lose her virginity.

A sneak peek of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Episode 7 shows Anfisa wearing a skimpy bikini while lounging by the pool with her friend, Miranda. Their conversation turned to Anfisa’s American husband, Jorge Lopez, who she hasn’t seen in a month. The two have had explosive fights about their finances, which led to Anfisa kicking Jorge out of their apartment.

Anfisa reminisced their early days as a couple when they spent a good part of their relationship traveling across Europe. However, the 21-year-old reality star realized that being on vacation is totally different from being married.

“I think Jorge and I rushed into getting married. We had this pressure of 90 days. But I wouldn’t call it a mistake because we had a lot of good moments together.”

Anfisa began to list Jorge’s good qualities that made her fall in love with him. When Miranda asked if their sex life is great, Anfisa said it was “okay.” She then explained that she couldn’t give a proper description because she had no comparison.

Much to her friend’s surprise, Anfisa shockingly revealed that she actually lost her virginity to Jorge, and he’s the only man she’s ever been intimate with since!

“I think part of why I feel so attached with Jorge is because he’s the first guy I’ve ever been with. So of course I still care about him and that’s what makes everything difficult.”

Anfisa’s unexpected confession may be her way of shutting down rumors of her dark past. Back in June, there were allegations circulating that she was previously an actress for an adult video site, and that’s where she met Jorge.

Despite their crazy fights and drama on 90 Day Fiance, Anfisa and Jorge seem to have gotten over their differences off-screen. The couple celebrated their first wedding anniversary this week. Jorge surprised Anfisa with a bouquet of red roses, which Anfisa shared with her Instagram followers.

Anfisa has been receiving a lot of hate from bashers lately, who are calling her a “gold-digger” for her unabashedly materialistic ways. When she was seen hitting and slapping Jorge on 90 Day Fiance, viewers cried foul over this form of domestic violence and urged TLC to take immediate action.

However, the starlet seems unaffected by the backlash. On her Instagram page, she has continuously responded to critics’ comments with her witty sarcasm and couldn’t-care-less attitude.

“I just want to thank everybody who takes time out of their amazing lives to comment on my Instagram. What would I do without your 2 cents? How would I live without your advice?”

Catch the new episode of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Season 2 this Sunday, 8 p.m. on TLC.

