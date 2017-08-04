Kendall Jenner Joins A$AP Rocky In Surprise Appearance At Tyler The Creator Concert In NYC

Kendall Jenner joined her rumored boyfriend, A$AP Rocky, during his surprise appearance at Tyler The Creator’s concert in New York City.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star showed off her toned abs in a black crop top with black harem pants and a pair of heels while she accompanied A$AP Rocky to a surprise gig. She accessorized with a Dior cross-body back with a rainbow strap and extremely narrow cat-eye sunglasses.

The supermodel attempted to keep a low-profile as she left the gig, but paparazzi spotted the alleged couple leaving the venue, Daily Mail reported.

Kendall Jenner and A$AP Rocky seemingly confirmed their relationship back in May when they attended the Met Gala together and were caught on camera showing some major PDA, however, the couple has yet to confirm their relationship in any other way.

The model and the rapper carefully planned their entrance and exit from Tyler The Creator’s surprise show in New York City on Thursday. Kendall left out of a separate entrance and A$AP exited shortly after.

A$AP Rocky, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, looked cool and casual wearing a graphic T-shirt, sweats, and sneakers.

The secret show was played at Webster Hall. A$AP Rocky jumped on the stage briefly to perform with Tyler The Creator, who he collaborated with on the song “Who Dat Boy.”

Kendall has been spending a lot of her time in New York lately. The model spent time with her older half-sister, Kim Kardashian, earlier this week.

Jenner’s friends and fellow models, Hailey Baldwin and Bella Hadid, are also in town this week. The ladies were spotted shopping together in the city and hitting the clubs at night.

Other than their Met Gala appearance, Kendall and A$AP have not been very public about their relationship.

In June, Kendall posted a photo on Instagram of herself sitting by the pool while an African-American man was in the water, covering his head with a towel or shirt. Fans quickly jumped to the conclusion that it was A$AP Rocky but neither of them ever confirmed it.

???? A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on Jun 8, 2017 at 5:51am PDT

Are you surprised to see Kendall Jenner going to concerts with A$AP Rocky? Do you think they are in a full-blown relationship? Let us know in the comments section below.

[Featured Image by Dimitrios Kambouris/Staff/Getty Images]