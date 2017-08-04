beyonce and jay z leave twins at home for a day date in beverly hills

Beyonce and Jay Z left their newborn twins at home for a fun day date in Beverly Hills. The Carters have been placing a lot of importance on their marriage and relationship since their babies were born.

A day out without the kids

Beyonce recently gave birth to twins, Rumi and Sir Carter, less than two months ago, but that is not stopping the superstar and her husband Jay Z from enjoying each other’s company and working on their marriage.

The parents of three left their twin babies at home in safe hands, along with their five-year-old daughter Blue Ivy, to spend some quality time together in Beverly Hills on Thursday, the Daily Mail reported.

The Lemonade recording artist wore a white baseball cap with her own label, Ivy Park, written on the front. The mother-of-three wore minimal makeup and let her natural beauty shine through on her fun outing with her husband.

Jay Z, 47, dressed in all black, pairing a hoodie with sports leggings, shorts, and trainers.

Beyonce, 35, was photographed leading the way out of the vehicle.

Getting back to normal

Since the singer gave birth on June 13, she has been working hard to bounce back to her so-called normal life.

The Carters have been spotted attending spin cycle classes together. The singer is intent on getting back in shape quickly after carrying two babies in her belly for nine months.

They have also been spotted on multiple dates and have even attended a few parties and concerts since the twins were born.

Beyonce and Jay Z were most recently photographed grabbing a bite to eat at Sushi Park on Wednesday evening, according to related reports by the Inquisitr.

New purchases and projects

The celebrity power couple is also reportedly in the process of purchasing part of the Houston Rockets. Jay Z had previously owned less than one percent of the New York Nets, Bloomberg reported.

The couple is also in the market for a new home. The parents-of-three are currently renting their California mansion, but have been searching for a permanent residence for some time now.

TMZ reported that the Carters are interested in a mansion in Bel Air that could go for anywhere between $90 and $135 million.

“It’s 30,000 square feet on 1.86 acres, 8 bedrooms, 11 bathrooms, 4 pools, a basketball court, recording studio, spa and paddle tennis court. It’s also fully furnished.”

Jay Z released his new album, 4:44, shortly after the twins were born. His explosive album addressed the infidelity issues in their marriage, his family, and his career.

Beyonce is also set to release a new documentary chronicling her life throughout her World Formation Tour last year. The singer is also set to discuss her personal life, pregnancy, marriage, and even important political issues, the Inquisitr noted.

