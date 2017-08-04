‘The Walking Dead’ Season 8 Spoilers: Will Jadis Betray Negan And Help Rick Grimes Win The War?

The Walking Dead Season 8 will premiere in just a few more months. Until then, fans are speculating and wondering what is going to happen when the series returns. One theory is that Jadis (Pollyanna McIntosh) will switch sides once again and help Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) defeat Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) and the Saviors.

TWD spoilers and theories are ahead. Do not continue reading unless you want to know what could happen on the AMC TV show.

Last season on The Walking Dead, Jadis and Rick made an agreement. However, Alexandria would be blindsided and betrayed by Jadis and the Scavengers. They ended up switching sides, and before they knew it, the Scavengers were attacking the people they once promised to align with. Just like many fans speculated, Jadis could not be trusted.

The thing with Jadis is that she doesn’t care about Negan and Rick’s war. The only people she cares about is her community, the Scavengers. She will do whatever is necessary to ensure they are taken care of. She sided with Rick at first, but only because she was getting something out of it: a heaping pile of weapons. Negan must have offered her a better deal, something that was better than guns.

Knowing this about Jadis on The Walking Dead, it is easy to understand why people think she could switch sides again. Back in February, the Inquisitr reported on what Pollyanna McIntosh said about the possibility of Negan and Jadis meeting.

“She would size him up like everybody else. It’s very clear with Negan that he wears his arrogance and psychosis on his sleeve. I think Jadis seeing him would know exactly what was up with him and she’d have to figure out how to handle that one. There’s nobody quite like Negan but then there’s nobody quite like Jadis. She would see him and know what was going on with him and certainly read him very clearly. There is no charming Jadis with the kind of nonsense Negan throws out.”

In a zombie-obsessed Facebook group, fans are talking about theories for The Walking Dead Season 8. One person commented that Jadis might regret her deal with Negan. Another wrote that if Rick can offer her something better, then she would easily switch sides again. However, if she betrayed Alexandria once, what would stop her from doing it again? It is true that Rick and the others need all the help they can get. However, they also can’t be put in another position of being blindsided.

#TBT to wiggy wiggy wiggy in my dressing room for #TheLastTycoon by @amazonstudios. Streaming now. In episode 7 Vera Chase pops up. They were lovely to work with and I'd recommend the show as a cautionary tale/gorgeously lavish production. #FScottFitzgerald A post shared by Pollyanna McIntosh (@pollyannamcintosh) on Aug 3, 2017 at 8:33am PDT

What do you think is going to happen with Jadis and the Scavengers? Could Pollyanna McIntosh’s character switch sides again when The Walking Dead returns with Season 8?

Batter up. #TWD ????: Jeffrey Dean Morgan A post shared by The Walking Dead (@amcthewalkingdead) on Jan 2, 2017 at 3:55pm PST

[Featured Image by Gene Page/AMC]