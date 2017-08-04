NFL Rumors: Colin Kaepernick Could Become Dolphins Starting Quarterback After Ryan Tannehill Injury

Colin Kaepernick could soon be a starting NFL quarterback, with rumors that the Miami Dolphins are taking a hard look at the former Super Bowl starter after likely losing Ryan Tannehill for the season with a knee injury.

The Dolphins are awaiting the results of second and third opinions for Tannehill’s injured knee, but a source told ESPN that the team fears he will need season-ending surgery. If the prognosis is correct, the Dolphins would likely turn to backup Matt Moore, who shined in the final stretch of the season in Tannehill’s absence, going 2-1 with eight touchdowns and three interceptions in the final four games of the year.

The Dolphins may have been prepared for the prospect of Tannehill being out. Because he did not have his partially torn ACL repaired during the offseason, a source told ESPN he was a “ticking time bomb” and that any aggravation could end his season.

But to date, the Dolphins did not seek out a quarterback to complete with Moore for the starting spot.

Enter Colin Kaepernick. Bleacher Report claimed that the Dolphins have been internally discussing signing the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback, who remains the best available free agent quarterback.

Kaepernick generated some interest from the Baltimore Ravens after quarterback Joe Flacco went down with an injured back, but the team appears to have moved away from signing him. There have been rumors around the NFL the that Kaepernick is essentially “blackballed” after the controversy of his protest against police brutality by taking a knee during the national anthem.

If the NFL rumors are true, the Miami Dolphins would be a logical landing spot for Kaepernick. Although Moore appears to hold down the starting job in Tannehill’s absence, the two behind Moore on the depth chart — Brandon Doughty and David Fales — have looked underwhelming in training camp. Kaepernick would be an immediate boost over either of them and give the team a steady hand who could step in and start should Moore struggle or be injured.

The NFL rumors are also targeting a team that could be most receptive to Colin Kaepernick. As Bleacher Report noted, several Dolphins player joined in Kaepernick’s protest last season, and coach Adam Gase is known as a “player’s coach” who is in tune with their off-the-field beliefs.

