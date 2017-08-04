Kate Middleton Parenting: Princess Diana’s Likely Influence On Duchess, Sweet Way Revealed Affair To William

Kate Middleton and Prince William have been doing their best to raise their little ones, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, as normally as possible, by ensuring that the two are exposed to activities and aspects of life that other children their age are and that they aren’t made fully aware as to their position in the world.

Recently Kate Middleton and her royal hubby were said to fully encourage the mini royals to enjoy the outdoors as much as possible for fun and discovery and to keep the tots from using any “tech toys” that they say are “toys” for the adults.

An insider recently spoke about the mentality of Duchess Kate and Prince William in regard to their manner of raising the children.

“While they feel it’s important to make them aware of their backgrounds. it’s also vital for both George and Charlotte to have as much normalcy in their lives as possible,” an insider shared, as The Mercury News notes.

Kate and William are said to be raising George and Charlotte to be immersed in a healthy childhood without emphasizing that the two are 3rd and 4th in line for the throne and that they are soon to reside at a real palace. It is quite ironic to think that Princess Charlotte is reportedly enthralled with Disney princesses when she is a real-life princess of the British Royal Family and hasn’t the slightest idea about it.

The insider noted that Charlotte plays with her Disney princess dolls “happily unaware” that she holds a real princess title herself. This leads to wonder as to the process Kate Middleton and Prince William will follow to reveal to George and Charlotte that they are royalty who should prepare for a life of scrutiny and hounding by the press. As the publication notes, it may be a bit of a let down for Charlotte if she associates princesses with a certain fantasy and various powers that she herself does not have in her day-to-day.

Princess Charlotte of Cambridge’s royal life in photos: https://t.co/JjD2Gi404y pic.twitter.com/YEAe0MBkCr — Us Weekly (@usweekly) August 2, 2017

It’s clear that Princess Diana faced some difficult times and had to reveal some difficult truths with her young princes, Prince Harry and Prince William. Recent reveals indicate how Princess Diana lovingly and gently made her boys aware of their father Prince Charles’ affair with Camilla Parker Bowles. Diana shared about the moment she revealed the affair her father was having when she gave a sit-down interview with BBC back in 1995.

Inside Kate Middleton and Prince William’s family life as Prince George surprised many by… https://t.co/hmbAF7o1xu pic.twitter.com/CWtDVw68Re — Royal Fans News (@RoyalFanNews) July 27, 2017

Pop Sugar reminds that William was 13 years old and to preface her loving words to William, Diana stated during the interview “There were three of us in this marriage, so it was a bit crowded,”

She followed that comment, which was both respected and shocking, by stating “I told William, ‘If you find someone you love in life, you must hang onto it and look after it. And if you are lucky enough to find someone who loves you, then you must protect it.'”

WATCH: An intimate new look at Princess Diana. Prince William and Harry open up about memories of their mother: https://t.co/fEgBOFoEJu pic.twitter.com/Arf1eTEueg — Good Morning America (@GMA) July 24, 2017

It’s clear that Prince William has found true love in the form of Kate Middleton and that he has a deep love for his children as well. The royal couple are doing their utmost to protect their loved ones and there is no doubt that Kate and William will find the gentlest and most effective ways to reveal various aspects of their royal life and duties as the time to do so arrives while drawing on the lasting influence of Princess Diana for inspiration and guidance.

[Featured Image by Ben A. Pruchnie/Getty Images]