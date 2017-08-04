Vicki Gunvalson And Kelly Dodd Reportedly React To Peggy Sulahian Homophobic Allegations

Vicki Gunvalson and Kelly Dodd are reportedly fuming at Peggy Sulahian’s alleged homophobia and siding with her gay brother Pol’ Atteu.

Following allegations which suggest that the newest star of The Real Housewives of Orange County is homophobic and banned her brother from her life and their father’s funeral, a report claims Vicki Gunvalson and Kelly Dodd are “livid.”

Not only are Gunvalson and Dodd vocal about their support for the LGBTQ community and LGBTQ rights, they are also longtime friends of Peggy Sulahian’s estranged brother and his fiancé Patrik Simpson.

“Vicki, Kelly and some of the other girls are completely blindsided by this Peggy stuff. They could not even believe it at first,” a production source told Radar Online on August 4.

According to the report, Vicki Gunvalson is completely irate as she’s known Atteu and Simpson for several years. As the insider explains, Gunvalson, who appeared to have formed a relationship with Peggy Sulahian shortly after she joined the show, feels betrayed by the news of Sulahian’s alleged homophobia and has zero tolerance for anti-gay actions.

The source even revealed that Vicki Gunvalson does not want Peggy Sulahian on the cast of The Real Housewives of Orange County if the allegations against her are true.

Peggy Sulahian was brought to the cast of The Real Housewives of Orange County by Lydia McLaughlin, who has been known for her Christian faith and briefly left the series after filming Season 8. That said, it is unclear where McLaughlin stands when it comes to the controversy surrounding her friend.

Peggy Sulahian has not yet addressed the allegations of homophobia or the story claiming she banned her brother from their father’s funeral but she has been active on social media. As fans may have seen, Sulahian shared a video of her trip back to California from Las Vegas earlier this week and also posted a video of her son on Instagram.

To see more of Peggy Sulahian and her co-stars, including Vicki Gunvalson, Shannon Beador, Tamra Judge, Meghan King Edmonds, Kelly Dodd, and Lydia McLaughlin, tune into new episodes of The Real Housewives of Orange County on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.

[Featured Image by Tommy Garcia/Bravo]