‘This Is Us’ Season 2 To Pick Up On The Day After Jack And Rebecca’s Fight, Big Three’s 37th Birthday

This Is Us will experience a small time jump when it returns this fall—but only in the present day scenes. According to the Los Angeles Times, for its second season, the hit NBC drama will pick up the morning after Jack and Rebecca Pearson’s (Milo Ventimiglia, Mandy Moore) epic fight, which occurred in the mid-1990s time frame and led to their separation. The aftermath of Jack and Rebecca’s fight was the last scene viewers saw on the first season of This Is Us. In the season finale, Jack left the family home as the couple decided to give their marriage “some air.”

But This Is Us is all about time jumping, so for the present day scenes, Season 2 will open with Pearson siblings Kevin (Justin Hartley), Kate (Chrissy Metz), and Randall (Sterling K. Brown), celebrating their 37th birthday, which means it will be August 31, 2017. The Season 1 premiere of This Is Us kicked off with the Big Three’s 36th birthday, which was also their late father’s birthday.

Entertainment Tonight revealed that a sneak peek for This Is Us Season 2 was shown to reporters at the Television Critics Association press tour, and it gave the back-story on the fateful day Jack and Rebecca adopted baby Randall (Sterling K. Brown).

In the scene, a 66-year-old Rebecca reportedly talks to an adult Randall about that day, and it is revealed in a flashback that she didn’t originally want to adopt him after losing her third triplet during childbirth. In the scene, the Pearson matriarch admits it was Jack who kept pushing to adopt Randall after the infant was left at a fire station.

“I was tired and grieving,” Rebecca tells Randall in the clip. “He pushed a stranger on me, and that stranger became my child and that child became my life. He became you.”

This Is Us creator Dan Fogelman revealed that when the show picks up “a little bit of time has passed” for the Big Three’s story arcs, and that “it will be a month or two” after the season one finale.”

“We’re picking up on their 37th birthday,” the This Is Us creator revealed.

“You’re catching up on Randall and Beth as they go on their adoption quest and Kate as she’s embarking on her singing career and Kevin is doing his movie [with Ron Howard] and figuring out his relationship with his ex-wife.”

Fogelman also teased that, in addition to the long-awaited reveal about Jack Pearson’s death, there could be another bombshell coming for the second season of This Is Us.

“We were all born with the Jack mystery and whether anything else holds up to that amount of intrigue and mystery is not for me to say,” Fogelman said.

“But we have some big whoppers of plot twists and things coming that are going to take people’s feet out from under them. They’ve been long planned, since the beginning of the pilot, and we’re going to do that thing again that gets people talking about something else.”

This Is Us premieres Tuesday, Sept. 26 at 9 p.m. ET on NBC.

