‘LHHATL’ Kirk Frost DNA Test: Jasmine Washington Seeks Child Support As Rasheeda Awaits Results

Most Love and Hip-Hop Atlanta fans were disappointed when the hyped Kirk Frost DNA test was not revealed in the season finale. Jasmine Washington is confident Kirk is the father and his marriage with Rasheeda may depend on the DNA results, which are set to be released.

Hollywood Life obtained documents showing that Jasmine Washington is seeking child support from Kirk Frost, who has not acknowledged he is the father of baby Kannon. The child support documents reveal that Jasmine wants the court to order Love andHip-Hop Atlanta‘s Kirk Frost to take a DNA test, pay her child support and cover the attorney’s fees.

Kirk and Rasheeda refused to share the LHHATL finale stage with Jasmine and did not reveal the DNA results. The other potential father Logan, who appeared in the series, was proven not to be the father. Rasheeda has stated that while she can potentially forgive Kirk for cheating, she will have a hard time forgiving her husband for having a child outside their marriage.

Jasmine Washington is reportedly struggling financially as she awaits the DNA results, which are only a few days away from coming to light, according to reports. Jasmine is confident that Kirk is the father and he is putting off the DNA test in order to save his marriage.

Cold world I be chillin…… A post shared by Rasheeda (@rasheedadabosschick) on Jul 21, 2017 at 6:12pm PDT

Meanwhile, Rasheeda seems to be focusing on her business and family while Kirk begs for forgiveness.

#mood A post shared by Rasheeda (@rasheedadabosschick) on Aug 1, 2017 at 2:20pm PDT

Kirk maintains that Jasmine and her boyfriend Rod are scam artist, who are extorting him for his finances. Until the DNA results are revealed, it is unclear who is telling the truth about Kannon’s paternity. Rasheeda has not posted any pictures of Kirk on her social media and Kirk sent Rasheeda a birthday post where he describes her as his best friend in the caption.

#tbt Kannon did a bihhh body good ???? A post shared by Jasmine Bleu (@jasminebleu) on Jul 13, 2017 at 7:30pm PDT

Rasheeda is friends with Tiny Harris, who is also at odds with her husband over cheating allegations. It is unlikely that fans will have to wait until the next season of Love and Hip-Hop Atlanta to find out the DNA results.

It is expected that the DNA results will be revealed next week.

Do you think Kirk Frost is Kannon’s father?

Leave your thoughts in the comment section below.

[Featured Image by Paras Griffin/Getty Images]