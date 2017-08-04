Brad Pitt Reportedly Thinks Angelina Is Using Her Acting Skills To ‘Portray Him As The Bad Guy’

When Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt first split, rumors swirled about what each soon-to-be-ex spouse really felt about the other. Now, although both Jolie and Pitt have given insightful interviews about their lives today and even commented on how they feel about the six kids who they share, those rumors continue to soar. A new report claims that when it comes to Brad, Pitt allegedly thinks that Angelina has been taking advantage of her acting skills in order to make him look like the “bad guy.”

Released on August 3, the story from In Touch Weekly claims that although the divorce papers were filed long ago, that doesn’t mean that the war between Jolie and Pitt has ended.

“The divorce may have been filed, but the battle is far from over for Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie!”

After getting married back in 2014, Angelina and Brad have allegedly been at odds ever since the split. And according to what an insider told In Touch Weekly, the relationship between Jolie and Pitt is not likely to improve in the near future.

The source shared that Brad has gone through recovery and sought to heal. And as far as the children are concerned, Pitt reportedly feels that he is in a “good place” with the kids. The source also shared that when it comes to what really counts, it’s his relationship with the children that really matters.

However, that doesn’t mean that Brad doesn’t have some negative feelings about Angelina, added the insider.

“He feels like Angelina did a lot of acting to portray him as the bad guy and to blame him for tearing the family apart.”

The insider also compared Jolie’s Vanity Fair interview and Pitt’s GQ interview, noting that while Angelina talked about the kids’ lives, Brad discussed his drinking problem. He also refused to release specific details about the kids (Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Vivienne, Knox, and Shiloh Jolie-Pitt).

According to the source, Pitt’s interview is interpreted as humbling himself. But the insider interpreted Jolie’s interview as “filled with some serious shade aimed towards her ex.” In particular, the source commented on Angelina’s praise for the kids as “very brave… in times they needed to be,” and her comments that the children are “healing from some… from life, from things in life.” According to the insider, those remarks constituted shade directed at Brad.

The negative rumors about Jolie don’t end there, however. Angelina is in the midst of a controversy about allegations regarding an audition game that she and her crew reportedly played. Splinter raised the issue of the contrast between the Vanity Fair interview’s revelations about the actress as a mother and as a film director.

“[The interview] was intended to paint her as an ideal mother during her tumultuous divorce with Brad Pitt.”

Now, however, in addition to allegedly being perceived as Jolie throwing shade at Pitt, the audition “game” element is sparking questions about who is the real Angelina Jolie, noted Splinter.

“Is the Angelina Jolie we see fighting for human rights internationally, six children in tow, sincere? Or is she simply a skilled actress maintaining a finely-tuned persona?” asked the media outlet.

But not everyone is against Angelina. Jolie just received praise from Who magazine for her charitable work, in which she reportedly has involved her children. Noting that Angelina is a human rights activist as well as a filmmaker, Who reported on her charity work.

“In between making Hollywood blockbusters the actress lends her support to to several charities and ensures her children are involved in the honorable work.”

In 2015, Jolie and her son Pax, who is now 13, paid a visit to the Jan Mai Kaung refugee facility in Myanmar with UNHCR. The voyage reportedly provided a way for Angelina to discover more details of the situation in her role as a special envoy and as the co-founder of the Preventing Sexual Violence Initiative.

In July of 2017, Jolie and Shiloh Jolie-Pitt headed to Namibia for the opening of the Shiloh Wildlife Sanctuary. As the Inquisitr reported, Angelina and Shiloh bonded over the sanctuary, which helps elephants and rhinos that were injured or orphaned.

[Featured Image by Kevin Winter/Getty Images]