‘Y&R’ Spoilers: Mariah, Tessa Try To Bury Feelings, Focus On Relationships With Devon And Noah – For How Long?

Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers state that Mariah (Camyrn Grimes) apologizes profusely and awkwardly after she kisses Tessa (Cait Fairbanks). She appears to be rattled by her spur-of-the-moment action and blames herself for yielding to a sudden impulse.

She asks Tessa how she feels about what happened. Tessa tries to reassure Mariah that she is fine. She thinks they only got swept away on a wave of unexpected strong feelings. She also thinks that they should put the incident behind them and return to their relationships. Mariah apparently agrees with Tessa.

Young and the Restless spoilers state that both women try to bury the feelings stirred by the encounter while spending time with their boyfriends in San Francisco. Mariah makes love with Devon (Bryton James) and tells him that she loves him. Tessa also spends time with Noah (Robert Adamson). The two discover that their concert passes are missing. Tessa is able to solve the problem by mentioning Newman’s name.

For how long will Mariah and Tessa be able to live in denial of their mutual feelings?

Young and the Restless spoilers state that Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) is worried about her relationship with Jack Abbott (Peter Bergman) and possible backlash from Victor (Eric Braeden). She tries to talk to Jack about her concerns, telling him that they need to talk about the elephant in the room. Jack chuckles and asks whether the “elephant” has a mustache.

#YR CDN Recap: Mariah opens up to Tessa and they share a kiss https://t.co/YsDVeb9KR6 pic.twitter.com/d3iMD52fMQ — Candace Young (@CandaceLYoung) August 2, 2017

Jack then tries to reassure Nikki, saying that he is able to handle any backlash from Victor. He tries to reassure Nikki by saying that although some people will question his motives, she made the right decision about him and that their relationship is strong enough to survive.

Nikki appears reassured that Jack is being sincere and that he is not trying to use her to get back at Victor.

Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) is convinced that leaving Victor is the right decision. She is cultivating a romantic relationship with Jack although Nick (Joshua Morrow) had confronted her to voice his disapproval of the relationship. While Victor is upset about the developing romance between Nikki and Jack because Jack is his biggest rival in Genoa City, Nick is worried that Jack could be using the relationship as part of a revenge plot against Victor.

Nick voices his suspicion to Nikki and warns her to look out because Jack could be using her to get back at his old enemy Victor. Nikki dismisses Nick’s concerns lightly.

However, events could take a turn in the coming weeks that Nikki is not expecting.

Graham Bloodworth (Max Shippee) learns about Jack and Nikki’s cabin retreat from Gloria (Judith Chapman), and Dina Mergeron (Marla Adams) tells him that she fears that Jack could run into trouble dating Nikki. When Nikki and Jack meet at the Abbott cabin for some private time together, they kiss, and someone standing outside snaps a photo of them through the window.

The photographer might have been Graham. Regardless, the intention is to use the photo to stir trouble. Victor will be very upset indeed when he sees it.

[Featured Image By Jason Kempin/Getty Images]