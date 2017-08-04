Selena Gomez Interview: Singer Hints Bieber Made Her Feel ‘Insecure’ During Their Relationship

Selena Gomez’s InStyle interview was as in-depth as fans could wish for, revealing the singer’s thoughts on a myriad of experiences she has had in the past several years. In the interview, Gomez talks about her past relationships and what she has learned from them.

Of course, it goes without saying that fans expected her to at least allude to her past relationship with Justin Bieber. While Selena didn’t mention her ex-boyfriend’s name, one only needs to read between the lines to know that she was talking about the “Sorry” singer when she touched on how a previous relationship has made her realize important things about herself and in turn made her more mature, the Sun reports.

“It’s really important for me to… make sure that I never get influenced by a guy,” she told the mag.

“I’ve wanted to be in a strong head space for years, and I really wasn’t. Before, I was so young and easily influenced, and I’d feel insecure.”

After hooking up in 2010, Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber had an on-and-off relationship for years until they finally split in 2014. Not long after the split, the “It Ain’t Me” singer had checked into rehab for two weeks after being diagnosed with lupus. It was a tough time for Selena, who had to undergo chemotherapy during her rehab stint. As US Weekly reported, it turned out that her stormy relationship with Bieber was partly responsible for her struggles. According to a source, “she [Selena] was struggling with a lot of personal issues, too” before she admitted herself to the Meadows rehab center in Arizona.

Now in a relationship with The Weeknd, Selena Gomez, 25, says she’s feeling more fulfilled being with a guy whom she can also call her “best friend.” Selena and Abel Tesfaye (The Weeknd’s real name) have been dating for nearly a year now.

In the interview, Gomez reflected on her relationship with her current boyfriend, saying that the romantic partnership was successful because she now prefers “someone to add to your life, not to complete you.”

Last year, Gomez cancelled her Revival world tour to undergo another rehab stint, this time lasting 90 days. In the interview, she said that taking a break to focus on her health was one of the best decisions she has ever made.

Having suffered “anxiety, panic attacks, and depression” on account of her lupus condition, the singer admitted she was “scared” about undergoing treatment. In retrospect, she said the long break has allowed her to move on with her life with a new sense of purpose, passion, and clarity.

Selena Gomez was warmly welcomed by her fans when she entered the spotlight again last November.

Meanwhile, Bieber announced on June 24 that he is cancelling his Purpose world tour, saying he was tired after performing in more than 100 shows across six continents. Now that he’s got more time for himself, In Touch Weekly revealed that Justin Bieber recently reached out to Selena Gomez. According to a source, he “called Selena several times when he decided to cancel his tour.”

Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber basically can't quit talking about each other >> https://t.co/Jbe6gkFVAQ pic.twitter.com/hBpuWliUWN — J-14 Magazine (@J14Magazine) August 3, 2017

[Featured Image by Christopher Polk/Getty Images]