LuAnn De Lesseps Twitter: She Announces Split, ‘RHONY’ Cast Thinks It’s A Publicity Stunt?

Did LuAnn De Lesseps file for divorce from husband Tom D’Agostino in an effort to drum up drama on The Real Housewives of New York City?

According to a new report, LuAnn De Lesseps’ co-stars are “very suspicious” of the timing of her announcement and allegedly feel that she may have revealed the news in an effort to land a “hotter” role on the Bravo reality series.

“It’s with great sadness that Tom & I agreed to divorce,” LuAnn De Lesseps wrote to her fans and followers on Twitter on August 3. “We care for each other very much, hope you respect our privacy during this sad time!”

LuAnn De Lesseps and Tom D’Agostino got married on December 31, 2016 after rumors on The Real Housewives of New York City claimed he cheated. Then, just months later, rumors began swirling once again and soon after, the reality star confirmed their split.

On August 4, Radar Online shared a report, claiming that while LuAnn De Lesseps’ marriage to husband Tom D’Agostino was “a mess,” her decision to file for divorce was allegedly prompted by her desire to become more famous. After all, the announcement comes at the exact time that Bravo executives are deciding who they will bring back to The Real Housewives of New York City for Season 10 and who they will let go.

Although a Season 10 casting announcement won’t be made for several more months, an insider said that LuAnn De Lesseps’ divorce news will almost guarantee that she will be asked back. The insider also revealed that the reality star has made a habit of coming up with the “best story line” around the time that Bravo begins to assess the next season’s cast.

The Radar Online report went on to reveal that LuAnn De Lesseps may have also used her wedding as a publicity stunt after previously being demoted to a part-time role on the series. As fans will recall, LuAnn De Lesseps’ role was reduced ahead of Season 6 but ahead of Season 7, she returned to her full-time role.

Now, LuAnn De Lesseps is reportedly determined to keep her full-time role on the series — no matter what it takes.

LuAnn De Lesseps and Tom D’Agostino have both been accused of cozying up to other people during their marriage and last month, Radar Online shared a report which claimed that the reality star and her husband “appeared tense and awkward” during an event at New York City’s Bowery Hotel.

