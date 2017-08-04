Is Blac Chyna The Next Nicki Minaj? Rob’s Baby Mama Working On A Secret Music Project

Blac Chyna continues to prove that she has moved on from Rob’s revenge porn as she teased her fans with a possible stint in the music industry.

Earlier this week, the Rob & Chyna star took to Snapchat and posted a cryptic photo of herself that instantly sent her fans and haters alike into a frenzy.

In the snap, the 29-year-old voluptuous beauty can be seen wearing a pair of fancy headphones while standing in front of a microphone in what seems to be a recording studio.

Blac Chyna left her followers guessing as to what exactly she is working on, especially since she did not put any caption on the post.

Many were quick to assume that the former stripper is exploring other opportunities, particularly a career in music. In fact, there were claims that Blac Chyna already received several offers from record labels who have expressed interest in making her a singer.

And it seems like she’s more than willing to accept as she allegedly started recording in the studio as seen in her post on social media. TMZ also reported that Blac Chyna is pushing for “rap, ‘poetry music’ and traditional singing.”

The news outlet also revealed that Blac Chyna is already scheduled to meet with record labels in Los Angeles and even met the big guns at Capitol Records.

Backup @blacchynasnapchats2 A post shared by blacchyna snapchats???? (@blacchynasnapchats) on Aug 1, 2017 at 10:23pm PDT

It has also been alleged that Blac Chyna was inspired by Nicki Minaj. Apparently, the LashedBar owner sees the rapper as a “mentor” and hopes to be just like her.

It can be recalled that Blac Chyna and Nicki Minaj teamed up recently for sizzling cameos in Yo Gotti’s “Rake It Up” music video.

The duo flaunted their curves in matching latex outfits. Both even shared some behind-the-scenes photos and clips from the shoot. In one of the posts, Blac Chyna can be seen wearing a sexy purple vinyl dress while Nicki Minaj donned a light blue latex fitted dress.

It remains unclear if Blac Chyna is indeed working on a music career. The reality star has yet to confirm the speculation as well.

???????? A post shared by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on Jul 20, 2017 at 1:33pm PDT

Meanwhile, TMZ also reported that Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian are close to reaching an agreement on Dream’s custody. Sources revealed to the news outlet that the former couple has yet to request child support from the other.

Surprisingly, it was revealed that if the custody of Dream ends up 50/50, Rob Kardashian would likely be the one asking for child support from Blac Chyna.

Apparently, Blac Chyna makes more money than her ex-fiance, making her more capable of providing support financially. There were claims that the Arthur George owner has very little in his own bank accounts outside his family’s famous franchise.

As for Blac Chyna, the former exotic dancer is reportedly getting quite a lot of money from her appearances and hosting gigs.

