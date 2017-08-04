British Jihadist Warns Americans: ‘We Will Slaughter You In Your Own Houses’

An Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) fighter, believed to be a British national, has posted a disturbing video online warning Americans that “we will slaughter you in your own houses.”

Authorities suspect that the short clip was filmed in the Syrian city of Raqqa, which is an ISIS stronghold that has often been referred to as the “capital” of the Islamic State in Syria by members of the terrorist organization.

In the recording, a young man is seen speaking directly to the camera, addressing citizens and leaders of Italy and Turkey, as well as President Donald Trump of the United States. By the sound of his accent, it appears that the young ISIS fighter is originally from the United Kingdom.

The man in the clip seems to be lashing out in response to significant gains that are being made by the coalition of American soldiers and the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) to recapture Raqqa and liberate thousands of Syrian civilians.

Referring to President Trump as “the new pharaoh of today,” the ISIS militant aggressively directs his tirade towards Americans and their commander-in-chief, as reported by the Daily Mail.

“This is a message to the new pharaoh of today, Donald Trump. You may have your eyes on Raqqa and Mosul, but we have our eyes on Constantinople and Rome,” the young man says, using the archaic term for Istanbul.

“Bi’iidhn Allah, bi’iidhn Allah,” he says, which translates into “God willing.”

“We will slaughter you in your own houses.”

All the while, the man, holding a large knife, points his finger at the lens of the camera as he makes the chilling threats.

According to a Kurdish spokesman for the coalition led by the United States, Syrian Defense Force soldiers are about to regain full control of the southern parts of Raqqa and are continuing to make significant gains each day.

The SDF fighters have been advancing on the ISIS stronghold since June, and they are now merely a few streets away from where the Islamic State militants are based. If full control of the southern districts is regained, ISIS will be cut off from their last remaining route to the strategically crucial Euphrates river.

“There is a fierce resistance from Daesh [ISIS], so we can’t determine when exactly we’ll take [full control]. Around 90 percent of the southern neighborhoods are liberated,” the Kurd added.

Meanwhile, the World Health Organization (WHO) has issued an urgent warning that medical supplies within the city of Raqqa are critically low. More than 50,000 Syrian civilians are at risk of illness and death if the situation is not speedily resolved.

A spokesperson for WHO in Syria said that “Raqqa’s main hospital and many other health care facilities have closed due to airstrikes. The facilities that are still functioning face critical shortages of medicines, supplies, and equipment.”

The official added that citizens of Raqqa are unable to move about the city due to restrictions imposed by ISIS. Moreover, “water and electricity are available only intermittently,” they say.

The WHO, a United Nations agency, has made an appeal for at least $20 million in additional funding to be able to respond to the crisis adequately.

Despite the ongoing battle in Raqqa, ISIS has lost control of large swathes of Syrian territories since the start of the allied counter-terrorism campaign.

