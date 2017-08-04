‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Chad And Sonny Compare Notes, They Moved Deimos’ Body, But Did They Kill Him?

Days Of Our Lives spoilers reveal that Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn) and Sonny Kiriakis (Freddie Smith) will compare notes. The two friends will go over what they remember from the night Deimos Kiriakis (Vincent Irizarry) was killed. Could they discover they are both innocent of his murder?

DOOL spoilers are ahead. Do not continue reading unless you want to find out what could happen on the NBC soap opera.

According to Daytime Royalty Online, Chad DiMera will want to know what really happened the night Deimos was killed. Sonny also wants to figure it out and the two will get together and compare notes.

For some time, Sonny was convinced that he killed Deimos. He began having flashbacks of the night at Martin House. He recalls standing over Deimos’ dead body. Upon remembering this and knowing JJ Deveraux (Casey Moss) was a suspect, Sonny confessed. However, new evidence would reveal that he could be innocent.

That evidence is the photo of Chad kneeling by Deimos’ body. In the image, he appeared to be wiping the blood off of the knife. However, appearances can be deceiving. Even though it looks like Chad is wiping the knife, he probably just came across the body like Sonny did.

Previous Days Of Our Lives spoilers teased that Chad and Sonny worked together the night Deimos was killed. Neither remembers killing the villain. However, they both did move the body. This makes them guilty of relocating a corpse, but it doesn’t necessarily mean that they killed Deimos. This brings up the question of if they didn’t kill him, then who did?

It is interesting that Dario Hernandez (Jordi Vilasuso) photographed Chad near Deimos’ body. Since there have been no more reports of actors leaving Days Of Our Lives, it could have been him. He was at Martin House the night of the murder and didn’t tell the police. Authorities are already searching for Dario, who has fled Salem instead of going into the witness protection program. He had a beef with Deimos and all the suspects were the people at the party. It seems logical that the murder mystery might end with Dario being revealed as the killer.

What do you think will happen with Chad and Sonny on Days Of Our Lives? Who really killed Deimos Kiriakis?

