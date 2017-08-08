Two-Year Old Girl Allegedly Killed By Mom And Boyfriend, He Says She ‘Fell From A Chair’

A mother and her boyfriend have been charged with the murder of a 2-year-old girl.

According to Fox 13, Keinosha Taper and her boyfriend, Gregory Ford, were arraigned on charges of aggravated child abuse and first-degree murder. The Tennessee couple had given inconsistent accounts of the events that led to young Amelia Taper’s death. The Memphis Fire Department was the first respondent to a June 24 emergency call at a Ridgecrest apartment where they found the 23-month-old child unresponsive.

Amelia Taper was rushed to a hospital where she was confirmed dead.

Amelia’s 20-year-old mother had told investigators that the little girl sustained fatal injuries when she had a fight with her boyfriend. Keinosha said 27-year-old boyfriend Gregory Ford had pushed her and she toppled on a bed where the child was lying down. The woman who said she vomited on her child also claimed that she hurled her 23-month-old child into a pen to protect her as she continued to fight with Ford.

According to Keinosha, Amelia hit her head in the process.

However, the young mother aroused the suspicions of detectives when she said that she did not call emergency services for 25 minutes even though she knew her daughter was gravely injured.

Autopsy of 23-month-old shows extensive injuries; man and woman charged with murder https://t.co/XRCc2XQfDr Keinosha Taper and Gregory Ford — anne hillebrand (@annehillebrand2) August 5, 2017

In his story, Gregory Ford claimed that Amelia sustained her injuries from falling out of her chair.

An autopsy would reveal the gravity of the little girl’s injuries and show they were not in sync with the story given by her mother or boyfriend. A court affidavit made available to WREG showed that the 2-year-old had sustained several internal injuries. These injuries included two rib fractures, a liver laceration, and abdominal hemorrhaging.

Amelia also had bruises on the face, head, and scalp which suggested that she had been punched and kicked a number of times. The affidavit stated that the injuries had been sustained long before the alleged fight between Amelia’s mother and boyfriend.

HEARTBREAKING: The family of a toddler rushed to LeBonheur unresponsive id'd the little girl as Amelia Nyree Taper. @FOX13Memphis pic.twitter.com/7ZnEI3gJcr — Jerrita Patterson (@JerritaFox13) June 26, 2017

Amelia’s grandmother, NiQuetta Baldridge Smith, said she was struggling to come to terms with the horrific details, adding that she had lost a granddaughter to death and a daughter who was been accused of perpetuating the horrible act.

“I read it, some of it. But I couldn’t stomach it. It was just sickening to know the abuse that she suffered at the hands of them. I lost my grand baby and my daughter. So, it’s hard. It’s really hard.”

[Featured Image by EnolaBrain/Thinkstock]