‘Sharknado 5: Global Swarming’ Tops Trending Topic On Twitter, Cameos To Watch Out For

Sharknado 5: Global Swarming took Twitter by storm when it finally premiered on Syfy Sunday night. The B-horror comedy movie has an impressive list of celebrity cameos, which includes the now imprisoned Abby Lee Miller and some notable international stars.

Sharknado 5: Global Swarming premiered on Syfy with an unexpected bang, dominating the Twitter world alongside other popular topics like Game of Thrones which aired at the same time. In fact, the fifth Syfy film topped the hit HBO fantasy-drama series at some point in the evening. This is most notable considering the leaked episodes and the discussion surrounding the next HBO drama, Confederate, Deadline reported.

Showrunner David Michael Latt led the Sharknado 5: Global Swarming invasion in the Twitter world, which was swiftly followed by director Anthony Ferrante and casts Ian Ziering and Tara Reid. In fact, Ziering teased Fabio’s cameo role (Pope) in the movie on his Twitter post. Reid will reprise her role as April Wexler together with Ziering as Fin Shepard. Cody Linley is going to be Matt Shepard, son of Fin and April in the movie.

Alongside Fabio, there’s also the former Dance Moms reality star now turned prisoner Abby Lee Miller being devoured by a shark. The parade of celebrity cameos continues with Charo serving as the Queen of England and Chris Kattan acting as the British Prime Minister, Uproxx added. More so, Bret Michaels was seen getting hit by a bus as seen in the trailer. Skateboarding legend Tony Hawk also made a short appearance in Sharknado 5: Global Swarming. Lastly, the famous Irish personalities Jedward made another cameo as evidenced by their recent Twitter post.

Fans can also expect to see an array of international stars such as Clay Aiken, Al Roker, Hoda Kotb, Kathie Lee Gifford, Shel Rasten, Gilbert Gottfried, Margaret Cho, Porsha Williams, Tom Daley (U.K. diving star), Olivia Newton-John, Masiela Lusha and Cassie Scerbo. From Germany, Joko Winterscheidt, Klaas Heufer-Umlauf and Dieter Nuhr also made their marks in the Syfy movie. French vlogging sensation Natoo made the list of Sharknado 5: Global Swarming. Even Today Show’s Karl Stefanovich and Lisa Wilkinson made their acting debut in the movie.

“We look for cameos from all areas of pop culture to appeal to every fan watching the movie,” Josh Van Houdt, Syfy’s VIP original co-productions said via THR, explaining the wide array of cameo celebrities for Sharknado: Global Swarming.

[Featured Image by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images]