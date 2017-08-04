Conor McGregor’s Sparring Partner Paulie Malignaggi Quits After Photos Surface In Conor’s Favor

Conor McGregor’s upcoming fight with Floyd Mayweather Jr. will take place in a little more than three weeks and he’s reportedly been cranking up the heat during his sparring sessions. That is something Conor should be proud of considering the fact that just a few weeks ago he was reportedly knocked out during his first sparring session.

Apparently, as of late, McGregor’s been sparring with retired former welterweight champ Paulie Malignaggi. However, ESPN reported Friday morning, that Malignaggi is “throwing in the towel” as Conor’s sparring partner.

Malignaggi was disappointed that McGregor’s camp posted several photos trying to make it appear that he was getting the best of him when that was not the case in his eyes. Now, he’s asking for Conor’s team to release the actual video footage of the session to show everyone what really happened.

Malignaggi boxed professionally for 16 years between 01′-17′. He holds a career record of 36 wins and 8 losses. One of his most notable wins he had was in 2013 when he defeated Zab Judah in his hometown of Brooklyn, NY at the Barclay Center, for the NABF welterweight title.

His notable losses have come against great fighters such as Danny Garcia, Adrien Broner, and Shawn Porter. He lost the last fight of his career in March against Sam Eggington and appears to have been bruised up pretty nice in his latest sparring match with McGregor.

Paulie Malignaggi decided to go on a Twitter rant when the photos surfaced by Conor’s photographer online. He released several tweets letting the rest of the world and McGregor’s camp know how he feels about the situation at hand.

“It’s not nice to paint a pic that isn’t true, this was a pushdown in sparring, post a video rounds 1 through 12 UNEDITED.”

“I actually beat his a**, 24hrsoff a flight 2 lol, which is why Im saying post the vid, I try not to be petty but seems it’s late 4 that now.”

Paulie may be refuting the knockdown and apparent beating he took by McGregor, but the photos that have been released make it hard to believe what is shown did not actually take place. In Conor’s case, going the distance with Mayweather could result in a larger payday than the $100 million expected.

It is very possible that McGregor has realized that the fight is almost near and millions of fans are already counting him out. He’s shown how much of a competitor he is during his career in MMA fighting. If he can show that same intensity this coming Aug. 26, he may put up a better fight than many have projected.

