‘Teen Mom 2’ Kailyn Lowry Slams Back At Fans For Criticizing Her Life Choices In Wake Of Javi Marroquin Remark

Kailyn Lowry has been continually criticized by fans on Twitter following the controversial remark she made about former husband Javi Marroquin during Monday night’s episode of Teen Mom 2 Season 8. In that episode, Lowry said she was afraid of Marroquin, sparking outrage from fans.

Lowry, however, is not backing down as she fired back at her critics, claiming that they don’t know the entire story about Javi and their breakup.

On August 4 at around 3:00 a.m., Lowry struck again by retweeting a tweet that reads, “Why they hating [sic] when all we’re doing is living.”

Of course, one may speculate that it’s just a random tweet that Kailyn may have retweeted because of its intrinsic merit. But some of her followers on Twitter assumed that wasn’t the case, as they directly responded to the pregnant Teen Mom 2 star on account of the retweet. Some fans were supportive while some attacked Lowry for her life choices, specifically her treatment of Javi Marroquin.

One Twitter user slammed Kailyn Lowry, writing, “Close your legs and scrape together some form of a stable life for your kids and I bet you’ll have less haters. Just a thought.” The tweet garnered five “likes.”

Another user was more supportive, advising her to “ignore hate” and to refrain from giving haters the power, which of course is another way of saying “don’t feed the trolls.”

The pregnant reality star has been bombarded with criticisms since August 1, as previously reported by the Inquisitr. On Tuesday, a fan sent her a tweet saying that it’s no wonder Javi Marroquin was so upset on account of the fact that the ink on their divorce papers wasn’t even dry when she got knocked up by “a random guy.” Of course, the “random guy” referred to is none other than Kailyn Lowry’s baby daddy Chris Lopez, the father of her unborn baby.

“Lmao. Y’all swear you know,” Kailyn hit back.

That same fan followed up her tweet by pointing out that pregnancies have a timeline that makes it easy to determine when a pregnant woman has conceived.

Before long, Kailyn Lowry was slammed again, this time for hooking up with Chris Lopez before her divorce became final by the end of last year. On Thursday, another Twitter user alleged that her recent baby daddy was inside the house when Javi came back to pick up his son, Isaac.

“You actually don’t know as much as you think you do,” she responded.

That same day, Lowry went on Twitter again to write “idc idc idc,” with “idc” being the shorthand for “I don’t care.”

That said, Kailyn’s recent activities on Twitter say otherwise, which is concerning since her baby is due any day now.

In February, Ms. Lowry announced that she’s pregnant in a blog post. The future mother-of-three is currently mom to 7-year-old Isaac (with Jo Rivera) and to 3-year-old Lincoln (with Javi Marroquin).

To keep tabs with Kailyn Lowry, stay tuned for Teen Mom 2‘s new episodes on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on MTV.

