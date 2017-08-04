‘Star Wars: Episode 8’ Rumor: Truth Behind Luke’s Teaser Trailer Jedi Bombshell Detailed

It looks like the legendary Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) may not be as different as many fans expect in the highly-anticipated sequel, Star Wars: Episode 8 – The Last Jedi.

In the first teaser trailer released for the film at the 2017 Star Wars Celebration, fans watched Luke declaring, “I only know one truth. It’s time for the Jedi to end.” This easily shocked viewers and spawned countless speculations and theories.

While the Jedi master fans will see in the upcoming film will definitely be a far cry from the one they saw in Star Wars: Episode 6 – Return of the Jedi, his views on the order and the ways of the Force may not be as drastically changed as anticipated.

This is at least according to Star Wars watcher and YouTuber Mike Zeroh, who claims that information out of San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) 2017 confirmed that the declaration in the clip was just a product of editing.

He said that the jaw-dropping line apparently includes separate pieces of dialogue in Star Wars: Episode 8 and that they were only put together for misdirection. It is being said that there are more words Luke utters between the phrases that completely change the thought.

This no doubt comes as a relief to those who are worried about Luke turning to the dark side in Star Wars: Episode 8 or the film turning the saga on its head.

However, it is important to stress that there is no official confirmation of Zeroh’s claims yet so fans are advised to take this with a pinch of salt. The Star Wars watcher has, however, previously provided accurate information on trailer descriptions.

The YouTuber added that the “one truth” that Luke was talking about will be one of the major revelations in Star Wars: Episode 8 – The Last Jedi, but it is not necessarily about putting an end to the Jedi order as we know it.

Despite this, fans can still expect shocking revelations and a fresh perspective about the Force now that Luke appears to have become far well-versed with it. He will be seen showcasing techniques and moves in Star Wars: Episode 8 never seen before, showing just how powerful he has become.

Hamill has also pointed out countless times how The Last Jedi will be a game-changer and will introduce brand new ideas to the Force mythology that will shock fans so the film is shaping up to be quite a bombshell.

Star Wars: Episode 8 – The Last Jedi hits theaters December 15.

[Featured Image by Disney and Lucasfilm]