‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For Monday August 7: Victoria Shocked She Slept With Ben, Hilary Tells Jack

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Monday August 7, reveal that some residents of Genoa City will be dealing with the aftermath of their actions. Cane (Daniel Goddard) is paying the price for being dishonest with Lily (Christel Khalil) and taking money from their children’s account. She has now thrown him out of the house and he very much fears that he will lose her and his family. Young and the Restless spoilers state that when Cane bumps in Juliet (Laur Allen), he will update her on his life. It seems as if he will tell her that he sabotaged Brash and Sassy’s ad campaign. It seems as if Juliet will also hear about the fact that the Ashbys are no longer a happy couple, which begs the question if she will view this as an opportunity for her to move in on Cane.

Elsewhere, Billy (Jason Thompson) will be trying to get hold of Victoria (Amelia Heinle) who is not answering her phone. Young and the Restless spoilers state that Billy will be surprised and tell Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) that Victoria, in all probability, has already started her day. However, Victoria has not jumpstarted her day, and that assumption couldn’t be further from the truth.

???? is hitting the ❇️ for Lily & Cane on #YR, but we still ???? @thedanielgoddard & @christeladnana! #WorldEmojiDay A post shared by The Young and the Restless (@youngandrestlesscbs) on Jul 17, 2017 at 3:35pm PDT

In fact, Victoria will wake up feeling very perplexed. In fact, Young and the Restless spoilers via Celeb Dirty Laundry reveal that Victoria will wake up confused and unsure about how she ended up going to bed with Ben Hochman (Ben Hermes). Young and the Restless spoilers state that she will be shocked at how she winded up sleeping with Ben after listening to his pitch, and that there may be some undiagnosed health issues that may be causing her nonsensical behavior. However, Inquisitr reported that Phyllis was scheming to keep Billy and Victoria apart. Could Victoria’s strange behavior have something to do with Phyllis?

Young and the Restless spoilers also reveal that Hilary (Mishael Morgan) will see Victoria and Ben together and put two and two together. Hilary will turn to Jack (Peter Bergman) and inform him that something must have gone down between Victoria and Ben the previous night. Jack will be surprised at Hilary’s revelation but Young and the Restless spoilers add that Jack will use the information for his own benefit soon.

Billy and Victoria retaliate against Cane today on #YR! pic.twitter.com/bCFRVnM8R2 — Young & The Restless (@YRInsider) August 1, 2017

[Featured Image by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP Images]