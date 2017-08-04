Justin Bieber Makes First Public Appearance Since He Cancelled His is ‘Purpose’ Tour

After canceling his ‘Purpose’ World Tour, Justin Bieber finally made his first public appearance. The 23 year old singer, attended the launching of the Hanes X Karla held at West Hollywood California, last Thursday.

He arrived to show support for his stylist, Karla Welch, as they unveiled their white T-shirt collaboration with Hanes. Justin Bieber loves long white T-shirts and this served as Welch’s inspiration to launch their line of seven white tees for both men and women.

Justin Bieber arrived at around 8:00 p.m. in the evening and was sporting his drop-crotch jeans, glasses, backpack, hat and of course, a T-shirt. He was seen accompanied by his manager, Scooter Braun and they were chatting most of the time.

Bieber stayed for a while to pose for some photos and a few sips of Corona but after those, he eventually left before they served the cocktails, according to People.

When Justin Bieber canceled his remaining tour dates for his ‘Purpose’ World Tour, he also posted a letter to his fans saying that he was very grateful for their support and how it has kept him going. People also shared his Instagram post saying how he wanted his career to be sustainable including his mind, heart, and soul. He has been involved in a few events after this but has generally kept a low profile and avoided the public’s eye. The Hanes X Karla collaboration was his first public appearance since then.

A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on Aug 2, 2017 at 4:52pm PDT

Karla Welch is one of Hollywood’s most in-demand stylists. According to Billboard, she had the idea of launching her own t-shirt line when Justin Bieber told her that he needed a long t-shirt and how he wanted it to look and feel. He was very picky with fabrics and the length so they often ended up buying large, Hanes t-shirts and customized them to his liking. After receiving multiple inquiries about them, she eventually decided to launch ‘X Karla’, the Bieber-approved, white tees.

Countless brands, including fancy ones, have tried to create the perfect white tee but for Karla and Justin, the t-shirt line’s goal will be to create tees that are highly wearable and affordable for both women and men.

Karla Welch asked Justin Bieber, Kaia Gerber, and Joan Smalls to model for her T-shirt line. Check out their Instagram posts, below.

the shirt off his back… #hanesxkarla @justinbieber A post shared by x karla (@xkarla) on Aug 2, 2017 at 11:54pm PDT

Justin for #hanesxkarla A post shared by x karla (@xkarla) on Aug 2, 2017 at 12:20pm PDT

Kaia for #hanesxkarla A post shared by x karla (@xkarla) on Aug 2, 2017 at 12:21pm PDT

Joan for #hanesxkarla A post shared by x karla (@xkarla) on Aug 2, 2017 at 12:20pm PDT

[Featured Image by Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images]